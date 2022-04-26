Keep Greene Beautiful put its name into action on Saturday, holding a litter cleanup event in the Paint Creek Corridor of the Cherokee National Forest.
The Paint Creek Corridor, located in southern Greene County, is home to a campground, picnic sites and recreation areas.
Around 10 large bags of garbage were collected during the event that was originally scheduled for April 9, but postponed due to snow.
About 30 volunteers from the Greene County community, including Cub Scouts and children from Holston Home for Children as well as the Greene County mayor, gathered Saturday morning at the Paint Creek Campground to begin the cleanup of the 6-mile road that runs the corridor.
Volunteers were provided gloves, some grabber tools, water and a map before they began their efforts.
Unaka District Ranger Leslie Morgan provided the volunteers with safety information as the event began and thanked the volunteers for coming to be caretakers of the National Forest.
“This is a very special place. Thank you for coming out and making this place more beautiful than it already is,” Morgan said.
Keep Greene Beautiful Director Jennifer Wilder emphasized the importance of having enough volunteers to handle what can sometimes be a daunting task in keeping litter picked up in the community.
“It’s important that we have this many volunteers to help. It’s not a one man job by any means,” Wilder said.
While local Cub Scouts stayed in the campground to pick up litter, other groups of volunteers spread out along the 6-mile corridor to tackle the project in teams about four or five strong.
Greeneville High School student and National Honor Society member Samuel Ashley donated his time Saturday morning for the cleanup cause.
“It’s important to keep our shared environment clean and thriving,” Ashley said.
Local volunteer Kristan Fann said she believed that helping clean up the community was the right thing to do.
“There’s never a wrong way to do the right thing,” Fann said. "There’s no better feeling for me than seeing so many people come together to keep our community clean and beautiful.”
Fann ventured along the corridor to clean up while her husband and children stayed at the campground area.
Other volunteers appreciated the natural beauty of the area as they walked by Paint Creek, picking up litter along the way.
“There were lots of nice flowers to spot, in addition to the luckily sparse trash,” Gwen Kirschlce said.
Greene County Partnership Director of Tourism Alayna Smith helped Wilder organize the effort, and enjoyed the company of the volunteers.
“Jennifer Wilder and District Ranger Leslie Morgan put a lot of effort into planning and executing this event,” Smith said. "I was pleasantly surprised with the turnout. We couldn’t have asked for a better day or for better company.”
Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison was also appreciative of the event's organizers and volunteers.
"I am tremendously proud of Jennifer Wilder, Alayna Smith, and the Greene County Partnership efforts to 'Keep Greene Beautiful.' We are so proud and very grateful to all the volunteers and their organizations that came and worked in this great cause of love and conservation," Morrison said.
Morrison also expressed that he believes taking care of Greene County's environment is vitally important, and he wants to set an example.
"This great cleanup event was very important and important to me personally to attend. I vehemently love Greene County, and I want all of our residents and visitors to see that we care greatly about our environment and landscape," Morrison said. "The vastness and boundless beauty in every corner is unique, and anything and everything we can do to protect that beauty is so important."
Morgan said that she wants the cleanup to become an annual event at Paint Creek.
“I’m going to call this the first annual cleanup. We are going to make this an annual thing,” Morgan said.