The Greeneville-Greene County History Museum hosted its first-ever Paddle Raisin’ For History Preservation fundraiser on Friday evening.
The event raised just under $13,000 with around 110 tickets sold to attendees, officials say.
In addition to the ticket sales, funds were also generated through a live and silent auction during the event. Museum board member, Jacob Ball led the live auction sales.
More than 100 items, including numerous antiques, were donated for the auction.
Musical entertainment was provided by keyboardist Marsha Griffith for the event.
The history museum relies solely on donated funds and grant monies for its operation, noted board president Amy Saxonmeyer.
“Fundraisers such as this is what we have to do to keep the doors open on the museum,” Saxonmeyer added.
She thanked everyone in attendance at the event and all of the sponsors for their contributions to make the fundraiser possible.
Fundraising chair Vera Ann Myers noted that up to $2,500 of the money raised from the event would be matched by Modern Woodmen of America.
“Thank you for coming out here tonight, and for helping to keep history alive in Greeneville and Greene County,” Myers told everyone in attendance.
Located at the corner of McKee and Main streets in downtown Greeneville, the history museum features three floors and a host of galleries for visitors to explore.
Starting with the early Cherokee Indian inhabitants and the first pioneering families to settle in the area and continuing with the history of U.S. President Andrew Johnson, the Civil War, the road to freedom for enslaved people and beyond and going into the Great Depression era and modern-day history, the museum has Greeneville and Greene County covered.
The history museum is located at 100 West McKee St. Hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free, but donations are always gratefully accepted.