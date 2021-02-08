Those who passed through Greeneville on East McKee street Friday or Saturday likely noticed a bonfire ongoing beside the historic cabin and the Andrew Johnson Homestead.
The fire was tended by local Scouts BSA members and leaders, who also took the opportunity to do the traditional Scouting duty of retiring American flags.
Lawrence Pitts, Cub Scout activities chairman for the Nolachuckey District, said the continuous bonfire is a traditional celebration for the anniversary of Scouts in America, which is entering its 111th year.
“We picked this spot so people could see we are still active,” Pitts said.
Troops came to the bonfire in shifts because the event was planned while pandemic-related gathering restrictions were in place at the state level, explained Steve Shore, chairman for the Nolachuckey District.
The Scouts retired several flags, collected from drop boxes like those at Veterans Park and the Greene County Partnership, between Friday and Saturday evening before packing up in advance of the snow Saturday night.
Shore said flag retirement is a duty taken very seriously.
“The ceremonial retirement is akin to cremating a body,” Shore said. “It is the approved method of retiring flags. It is supposed to be done with dignity and honor.”
“Flag retirement is part of being a Scout,” said Pitts.
Flag retirements are done regularly, as flags drop boxes are filled.
“Some units do it all during the year at campfires, or some do it as part of their weekly meetings,” Shore said. “A continuous campfire is a good opportunity.”
The continuous campfire was also in conjunction with the Scouting for Food collection, an annual project sponsored by Food City to benefit food banks in the area included in the Sequoyah Council, which covers Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.
Scouting for Food typically involves Scouts collecting bags of food door to door, but it was called off in November 2020 because of the pandemic.
“The food drive normally happens in November, but we didn’t want them knocking on doors at the time,” Pitts said.
“It’s one more thing that has changed because of COVID,” Shore said.
Shore said that collections were down compared to usual given the change of format, but Scouts still collected a truck bed full of food as well as financial contributions for the Greeneville-Greene County Community Ministries Food Bank.
Despite the difficulties of postponed or canceled events and meetings due to the pandemic, Scouts BSA has continued locally, and 2020 saw the formation of the first all-girl Scouts BSA troop.
Troop 290, led by Scoutmasters Jennifer Heath and Beth Reese, formed in February of last year with the minimum three members.
Sarah Barnett, district director, said there are currently 88 Scouts in four Scouts BSA Troops and two Cub Scout Packs active in Greene County.
“We are always recruiting, and we have a variety of meetings. If families aren’t comfortable with in-person meetings, we have groups meeting on Zoom,” Pitts said.
“Some have kept right on going with virtual meetings, and a lot have been able to meet in places they can keep social distancing,” said Shore.
Pitts, who camped overnight on Friday night to keep the fire going, said there is much value in participating in Scouts.
"This is how I spend my free time. It's a wonderful program that I really, really believe in," Pitts said.
"We try to instill them with knowledge and skills they'll use as adults and prepare them for the future," said David Malone, a leader of Mohawk's Troop 98.
"Scouting is fun and teaches a lot of life lessons," said Triston Cardullo, a member of Troop 98.
"I like doing Scouts better than being inside," added fellow Troop 98 member Kyler Seals.
Cub Scouts is open to children ages 5-10, and Scouts starts at age 11. Cub Scouts Packs are co-ed, while Scouts Troops are either all boys or all girls.
Reese can be reached in reference to Troop 290 at bsaadventuregreene@gmail.com.
For more information visit www.scouting.org or www.sequoyahcouncil.org or call Barnett at 423-952-6961 ext. 215.