Muralist Sam Lane paints additional smoke from the train on the large mural on West Depot Street. Lane was taking advantage of the sunny weather on Thursday to continue some finishing touches on the mural that reflects the founding of Greeneville and the 17 train hotels that popped along the railroads in town, including what is now the General Morgan Inn across the street. The mural is part of the Windows to the Past project which has added several murals depicting significant parts of the town’s history. Work continues on a mural showing mules making the first delivery of local farm milk to the Pet Milk Company in 1928, according to Andy Daniels, one of the members of the organization. Also planned is the restoration of a Coca-Cola sign on the side of the Antiques on Depot building, Daniels said.