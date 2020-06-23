A Kentucky man died Monday afternoon in a head-on collision on the Kingsport Highway.
Logan Collins, 49, of Belfry, Kentucky, died when the motorcycle he was riding collided with a semi-truck near 14845 Kingsport Highway, according to the preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
Collins was traveling northbound on Highway 93 around 12:26 p.m. when his 2003 Suzuki motorcycle crossed the center line and collided with an 18-wheeler driven by Richard Fluty, 31, of Louisa, Kentucky, according to the report. Fluty was not injured in the accident.
The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, the report stated.
No citations or charges have been placed in the accident.
The Greeneville-Greene County Emergency Medical Service and the Greeneville Emergency & Rescue Squad also responded to the scene.
The Greene County Sheriff’s Department and Newsmanville Volunteer Fire Department provided assistance with routing traffic around the accident scene.
The DeBusk Volunteer Fire Department brought its rehabilitation unit to the scene and Chaplain Danny Ricker also responded.