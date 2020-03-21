The first candidate has filed a nominating petition for the Baileyton municipal election in August.
William (Kenny) Kerr, 7940 Horton Highway, has filed a petition to seek the office of mayor for Baileyton. The seat is an at large position in that all registered voters in the corporate limits can vote for candidates for the office.
Three offices will be chosen in the Baileyton election on Aug. 6, a mayor and two full-term aldermen.
The August election will also be the Greene County general election as well as state and federal primaries. Municipal elections will also be held in Greeneville and Mosheim.
The deadline for qualifying for the Aug. 6 election is noon on April 2 for candidates running for the Greene County Board of Education from the 2nd and 7th School Board Districts as well as candidates for the three municipal elections.
April 2 at noon is also the deadline for candidates in the state and federal primaries in August as well as for independent candidates seeking to run for state or federal offices in the November election that will appear on the August primary ballot.