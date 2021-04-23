Due to weather, Bays Mountain in Kingsport has moved Kids at Bays to Sunday. The park will still be open on Saturday with regular programming.
Visitors are invited to bring the whole family for a series of events 1-5 p.m. There will be big trucks in the parking lot for Kid‘s Touch-a-Truck, food trucks with tasty treats, games to play and door prizes to win.
All of the Bays Mountain wolves’ birthdays are in April and children are invited to help celebrate the wolf pack’s big day by making birthday “cards” noon-1:30 p.m. Naturalists will hide all these birthday presents while visitors listen to music by Gypsy Moon Coalition at 2:30 on the amphitheater’s stage. Then at 4 p.m., it’s party time for the pack. Visitors can stick around to watch them enjoy their birthday treats.
All Kids at Bays activities are free with park admission, and overflow parking will be available in the Eastman Recreation Area with shuttles up the mountain.