As a Greeneville Parks and Recreation Department employee counted down from three, a throng of excited children stood impatiently behind the starting line.
Then the dash was on to collect candy- and prize-filled Easter eggs.
The scene repeated itself several times Saturday for different age groups during the annual Spring Fling, held at the Eastview Recreation Center. The annual event is coordinated by the Greeneville Parks and Recreation Department.
Kids also enjoyed bouncing in inflatable houses, listening to music and a free pizza lunch. Hundreds participated in Saturday’s event under sunny skies.
“So far it’s been really good,” said Tim Bowman, departmental athletic director.
Six-year-old twins Eden and Lyla Akins wore wide smiles on their faces after filling their Easter baskets with plastic eggs placed on the lawn between the recreation center and Eastview Elementary School.
“I like finding the eggs,” Lyla Akins said.
The children eagerly anticipated the Spring Fling.
“They knew all about it. They go to school here,” mom Crystal Akins said.
Nearby, sisters Ariana and Elizabeth Guzman, ages 5 and 4, were tallying their harvest of eggs.
“They were very excited. They couldn’t wait to come here and find as many eggs as they could,” mom Liza Guzman said.
Ariana counted 24 eggs in her basket.
“It’s fun,” she said.
The egg hunt included four groups — 3 and under, ages 4 through 6, ages 7 through 9 and ages 10 through 12.
Judging by the smiles on the faces of children at the Spring Fling, the 2023 event was a resounding success.
This year’s Spring Fling was held in memory of Buddy Hawk and Lisa Scott Fisher, who both passed away recently.
Fisher was office director of the Greeneville Parks & Recreation Department for many years. Hawk, a former Greeneville alderman, was a longtime supporter of recreation department athletics and other programs.