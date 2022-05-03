Ginny Kidwell will fill the vacant 1st Ward Alderman seat on the Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen left by Cal Doty, who resigned in April, when he announced his bid for mayor.
The Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted to fill the vacant seat during Tuesday's meeting.
Kidwell, who previously served on the board, was one of five applicants for the open seat left by Doty, who resigned at the conclusion of the previous board meeting.
A motion made by Alderman Scott Bullington for Buddy Hawk, also formerly an alderman until Kristin Girton’s election in 2021, to fill the seat failed with no second. Alderman Tim Teague’s motion for Kidwell to succeed Doty passed after a second by Girton.
Kidwell served five terms as 1st Ward Alderman from 1999 to 2009, during which time she was involved with initiating the Dogwood Park and Amphitheater at Tusculum View Elementary School and chaired a traffic safety committee.
“I put my heart and soul into serving my constituents,” Kidwell said after Tuesday’s meeting. “At certain times you have family commitments, and I have done that in the past few years, but now I have time and energy, and I am looking forward to it. There’s a new system and a lot of new faces, and I am looking forward to getting started.”
Kidwell will be sworn in at the next meeting in June.
In other business the board agreed to provide one third of the local funds for a Tennessee Site Development Grant that will be used to purchase approximately 336 acres of property at the former Greene Valley Developmental Center site in Tusculum. The Greeneville BMA will share the 10% local match portion of the $1.5 million grant, about $150,000, with each municipality paying about $50,000 to meet the local match.
The board also approved a partial closure to Academy Street for the Depot Street Farmers Market, which returns on Saturday for the 2022 season, as well as a replacement truck for the Public Works Department and updated building and fire codes.
The codes updated bring both the building and fire codes in place locally from the 2012 to 2018 codes.
The board also considered, but did not pass an item added to the agenda, a recommendation from Greeneville Light & Power for Teague to serve on the Energy Authority. A motion to approve the recommendation was made by Girton, but Teague and Mayor W.T. Daniels said they could not second, and Bullington did not vote. Daniels said the item would return to the board for consideration in June.