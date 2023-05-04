Kimberly Perry recently made two very major announcements.
She's no longer with The Band Perry — and she's expecting her first child with husband Johnny Costello in August.
Perry, who rose to fame fronting The Band Perry with her brothers, Neil and Reid, has announced that her first-ever solo EP, entitled "Bloom," is due for release June 9. The EP's first single, "If I Die Young, Pt. 2," dropped May 5.
In late March, the Perry siblings announced that the band had split.
Perry, who served as the TBP lead singer, then announced on April 3 that she had signed as a solo artist with RECORDS Nashville/Columbia Records. She additionally has a global publishing deal with Warner Chappell Music and Nicolle Galyon's Songs & Daughters Publishing.
She will make her solo artist performance debut on Saturday, May 6, at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville.
Perry made the announcements on her Instagram site.
"These last couple of years have been a wild and wonderful season of change for me," she said. "I met (Johnny) in Dallas and married him at midnight in Vegas 8 months later. I fulfilled my dream since I was 8 years old of moving to Nashville. I cut some apron strings and started writing songs with the town's (and the world's) greatest writers as a solo artist for the first time in my life. I've reconnected with myself and my creative center – it's all been so beautiful."
Perry moved to Greeneville with her parents. Dr. Steve and Marie Perry and her two brothers in 2002 from Mobile, Alabama.
Her father is a retired pediatrician, who previously practiced in Greeneville with Dr. Tim Fuller at Greene Mountain Pediatrics.
It was in her bedroom of her family's Greene County home that the young Kimberly Perry penned her signature hit song "If I Die Young," which she later recorded with her brothers, Neil and Reid, as The Band Perry.
In 2009, the band signed a recording contract with Republic Nashville and the next year released their self-titled debut album on Oct. 12, 2010. An album release party was held in downtown Greeneville on Academy Street, featuring a live, free performance by the siblings.
The band's second album was released on April 2, 2013, again with a downtown Greeneville release party, which attracted thousands of fans to Main Street for another live, free performance.
During the height of their career, The Band Perry received multiple industry and People's Choice awards and nominations. Most notably, TBP was honored with a Grammy Award in 2015 for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for their cover of the Glen Campbell signature hit "Gentle on My Mind."
In 2017, the siblings announced that they were transitioning to pop music, later releasing music independently. The move, however, did not produce the success that the band had enjoyed in the country music genre.
As a solo artist, Kimberly Perry has made a full circle back to country music, both as a singer and a songwriter.
She said that the Nashville songwriting community has shaped her own writing "from a distance as long as I can remember.
"I've admired all of my heroes from a tour bus and the mountains of East Tennessee but only over the past year, since moving to Nashville, have I gotten to see them all in writing rooms up close," she added. "It's a beautiful art when three songwriters wrap their minds around a lyric and melody in this town. I can't believe I get to be a part of it."