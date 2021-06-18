For the past two weeks, 20 children at each of the elementary schools in the Greene County School District have been preparing to enter kindergarten this fall through KinderBoost, a school readiness program established by Save the Children.
They graduated on Friday in ceremonies at their schools, and then had an opportunity to show their parents what they learned at several stations set up with activities related to the skills they have been working on.
Participating students at Doak said they enjoyed their KinderBoost experience. Connor Taylor, 5, said he enjoyed practicing his counting skills, while Wiley Dodson, 4, said his favorite part was matching upper- and lower-case letters.
“I’ve been practicing all summer,” he said.
Five-year-old Ellie Seal said she enjoyed a key and lock game, which also helps children learn the alphabet.
Letters, numbers, colors and days of the week were just part of what the children learned and practiced, as KinderBoost is designed to target a range of early learning and development skills such as social and emotional, approaches to learning, language development and fine motor skills.
In addition to summer learning camps at each school for older students, designed to combat pandemic-related learning loss, the 4- and 5-year-olds have been working with kindergarten teachers on many skills that will help ease the transition into school life.
The 10-day camp aims to help both children and their families with the transition, with children who may not have participated in preschool or daycare in mind, said Susan Buss, community engagement coordinator with Greene County Schools Save the Children.
“Most of these kids haven’t been in the school setting before, so KinderBoost gives them some exposure prior to the first day of school,” Buss said.
Doak Elementary School Kindergarten Teacher Amanda Bishop said the program may be more needed this year than in typical years since, due to the pandemic, many children have had less experience being away from home in the past year than usual.
“This is a great program because it allows us to build a bridge between prekindergarten and kindergarten,” Bishop said. “It allows us to give them all kinds of tools, and they will see a familiar face when they start school.”
Fellow kindergarten teacher Holly Marshall agreed.
“It also helps us to build community and relationships with families early on,” Marshall said.
In total, 140 children graduated from KinderBoost on Friday between Doak, Baileyton, Camp Creek, Chuckey, McDonald, Mosheim and Nolachuckey elementary schools, Buss said.
Services through Greene County Schools Save the Children are facilitated by the Greene County Community Collaborative, a network of school system employees and volunteers.
For more information, contact Buss at susan.buss@gcstn.org or find the Greene County Community Collaborative group on Facebook.