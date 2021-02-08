A fire in the early hours of Sunday morning destroyed a barn in the 7000 block of Kingsport Highway.
Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department Chief Marty Shelton said after a 4:30 a.m. call about a barn fire around 6000 Kingsport Highway, the barn was already destroyed when he arrived on the scene. Tusculum VFD was dispatched as the second closest fire department after Newmansville.
“I was the first person on scene in my personal vehicle to finally locate it at 7225, and it was fully engulfed and had already collapsed,” Shelton said.
Shelton said he canceled further response of Tusculum and United, third closest, units because of the icy conditions on the roads.
“The small barn, maybe 12’ by 12’, was behind a house into a wooded area,” Shelton stated. “It was difficult to access due to slick muddy conditions, and it was pouring down snow.”
Shelton said some ducks were rescued from a nearby pen, but a goat might have perished in the flames.
Shelton said a heat lamp was reported on inside the barn.