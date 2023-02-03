The Ballad Health board of directors has unanimously elected Dr. Marta Wayt to serve on the 11-member body governing Ballad Health and its subsidiaries.
According to a press release from the health system, Wayt is board-certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine and practices in Kingsport. She also holds a certification as a physician executive from the American Association for Physician Leadership and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Tennessee. She has been licensed in Tennessee for 20 years and also held medical licensure in Pennsylvania.
"The board of Ballad Health values the input of physicians who practice in the region as they make important decisions, and I feel privileged to be able to provide that perspective on behalf of our patients,” Wayt said. "I understand the importance of ensuring access, quality and affordability in healthcare delivery, and I’m eager to collaborate with other community leaders on the board and our medical staff to continue our journey together to honor those we serve by delivering the best possible care for our patients."
Wayt has also previously been elected by her peers to serve in various leadership roles throughout Ballad Health.
According to the press release, she has served as the elected president of the Holston Valley Medical Center medical staff; a member of the Holston Valley Physician Clinical Council; medical director of Wexford House; chair of the Holston Valley Medical Center Quality Committee; and chair of Holston Valley’s Department of Medicine. Most recently, Wayt was elected by her peers to serve as vice-chair of the Kingsport community hospital board and as chair of the Ballad Health Physician Clinical Council – a body representing the clinical input from physicians throughout Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.
Wayt was also a 2018 recipient of the Scott and Nikki Niswonger Servant’s Heart Award, Ballad Health’s highest honor for physicians, team members and volunteers.
Wayt takes over the board position vacated by Julie Bennett. Ballad Health announced that Bennett will serve as the system's chief legal officer and corporate secretary.
The Ballad Health board of directors will now include Ballad Health Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Alan Levine, Wayt, David Golden, David Lester, Dr. David May, Scott Niswonger, Dr. Brian Noland, Aldo Noseda, Gary Peacock, Dr. Doug Springer and Keith Wilson.