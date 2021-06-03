Drivers on Erwin Highway can expect delays at the bridge over the Nolichucky River for several more weeks as workers replace a Chuckey Utility District waterline running beneath the span. The original CUD waterline that crossed the Nolichucky River had to be replaced years ago due to deterioration, so a temporary waterline replaced it, running beneath the Kinser Bridge. Now that temporary line is being replaced at the bridge with a permanent one, according to CUD office manager Beth Fletcher, creating the need to regulate the traffic, which has been reduced to one lane with signals on both sides of the bridge. CUD anticipates about three more weeks will be required to complete the work on the waterline.