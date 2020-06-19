The first meeting of a newly formed governmental committee is typically a time of organizing and learning more about responsibilities before tackling a serious issue.
Greene County Commission’s newly formed Kinser Park Oversight Committee did not have that luxury at its first meeting Wednesday, with members learning that their tenure begins with considering a septic system issue.
The committee members — Bill Dabbs, Josh Kesterson and Lyle Parton — were appointed by the commission at its meeting earlier this week after the formation of the committee was approved at the May commission meeting.
Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison explained the septic system that serves one of the largest sections of campsites inside the park is no longer capable of handling the volume of waste from the campground.
The issue can be considered a result of the park’s success as campsites are full and weekend sites in demand, Morrison said.
“Anthony Carter has done an outstanding job,” he said. “The park is immaculate. Campers and people visiting are pleased with how it looks and it is being run.”
Carter, who contracts with the county to operate the park, said there has been a little seepage of sewage to the top of the ground at times, and he has started having the six septic tanks that are part of the system having issues pumped every two weeks.
A professional Carter has called to come to the park and look at the septic system has recommended that six 1,000-gallon tanks be installed within the nearby campground section with lines installed to connect it to the existing six tanks, a project estimated to cost around $13,000, Morrison said.
Funds are available to cover that cost from a designated fund for maintenance and improvement projects at the park, he said. According to the park’s operational agreement, a percentage of the profits from operations are to be paid to the county and are placed in this fund.
The fund has been used in the past for electrical upgrades needed at the park and for tree trimming, Morrison said.
After discussing various options for addressing the issue including the installation of a pump station and creating new field lines, the committee voted to have Morrison contact the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation to seek guidance and its recommendation on addressing the sewer issue.