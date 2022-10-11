Kirk Walden, author of "The Wall," a book reportedly sweeping through the pro-life community that outlines a path to "ending abortion as we know it" in the next decade, will be the featured speaker at the Hope Center's annual fundraising banquet on Oct. 25, according to a press release.
"A night with Kirk Walden is an evening filled with humor, challenge, vision and hope," according to the speaker's official bio.
The catered banquet, to be held at First Baptist Church at 211 N. Main St. in Greeneville, starts at 6 p.m and is free to the public. An opportunity to donate to the ministry will be provided at the end of the evening event.
To attend, someone must RSVP by Oct. 15 by calling the Hope Center at 423-638-5433, or emailing executive director Pam Crank at pcrank@fwbfm.com
"Kirk's journey into pregnancy help ministry, where he has served for over 30 years, leads through life as a sports writer, professional golfer, and nine years as a single father," Walden's bio states.
Walden is a former pregnancy help center director and advancement specialist for Heartbeat International, the world's largest supportive organization for the pregnancy help community.
He lives in the Nashville suburb of Hendersonville with his wife Jennifer. They have five children, ranging in age from 12 to 32.
Crank, the executive director of the Hope Center, stated recently that "as the executive director of a pregnancy resource center in Ohio, I had the privilege of working with Kirk Walden for two of my fundraising banquets, and I look forward to working with him again at this year's banquet for the Hope Center.
"Kirk is a great speaker and will deliver a message with heart and humor. His heart for pro-life work and the work of pregnancy centers is evident as he communicates with the audience.
"Kirk is always a professional and easy to work with. Kirk freely shares his knowledge of pregnancy center work and desires that each event that he is involved in be the best that it can be, and he will do his part in making that happen."
Crank concluded, "Bottom line, Kirk is top notch!"