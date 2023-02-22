Ian Kirkpatrick hopes to enhance the holistic approach and add an arts focus at Rural Resources while continuing the many successes of the nonprofit organization.
Kirkpatrick took the helm at the first of the year, and already the new executive director has new ideas to mix with the existing programs of Rural Resources.
During a recent interview at the headquarters on Holly Creek Road, Kirkpatrick spoke highly of the programs there, many of which are designed to help teens and their families learn the methods of farming, gardening and nutrition.
He estimated 45 teens and their families participate in the popular Farm & Food Teen Training Program.
In addition to the ongoing farming activities, each month teens can bring a family member to participate in such activities as cooking, baking, crafts, painting, games, and community service and kindness projects.
Recent holistic additions like health and wellness and journaling are designed to address all aspects of the teen life, he said.
Employment skills, like leadership, job searching, resume writing, and goal setting, also are part of the program.
The ultimate goal is to provide teens with a well-rounded experience so they can be successfully productive adults.
Kirkpatrick also spoke favorably of the staff and board members of Rural Resources.
He mentioned Education Director Vicky Rowe, who has added the holistic concepts, Culinary Educator Rushmie Bakshi, and Farm Manager Charlesey McCallister.
The farm features cows, goats, sheep, rabbits, horses, and a pig, along with a barn, a greenhouse, pasture and other farm features.
The headquarters has a learning kitchen managed by Bakshi and a large meeting space suitable for quarterly community learning events.
“We’re looking at other ways to utilize the space moving forward,” Kirkpatrick said.
Recent developments include joining the Agribusiness Committee of the Greene County Partnership, the Greene County Health Council, and other local organizations to have a larger presence in the community, he said.
Kirkpatrick was born in Morristown. He lives in Tazewell and has an apartment in Knoxville.
He holds a bachelor’s degree in political science and international studies from Mars Hill University and a master’s degree in Appalachian studies from Appalachian State University.
He is a grant writer, farmers market enthusiast, AmeriCorps member, Freemason, and a folk dancer and ballad singer.
He has worked for the McKinney Center and Heritage Alliance, both in Jonesborough, and his most recent job was museum educator for the Great Smoky Mountain Heritage Center in Townsend.
His background in the arts has motivated him to bring more of an arts focus into preserving folk and farm heritage at Rural Resources.
For example, in addition to teaching how to raise sheep for food consumption, classes can add a textile focus by teaching how to weave the wool, he said.
The biggest challenge Rural Resources is facing is the economic downturn and the effect inflation has had on things like utilities, feeding the animals and the success of fundraisers.
Rural Resources has four major fundraising events throughout the year: Burgers & Bluegrass in the spring, BrewFest in May, the Incredible Farm to Table Dinner in the fall, and Christmas on the Farm.
“I’m a person that likes to be challenged,” he said.
For more information about the programs and people of Rural Resources, visit www.ruralresources.net or find them on Facebook.