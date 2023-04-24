A little gray kitten got a new lease on life Sunday after Greeneville firefighters rescued the animal from a well under a house in the 300 block of South Irish Street.
Greene County 911 received a call about 3:35 p.m. Sunday about a stray cat “stuck in (a) well under (a) house.”
Greeneville firefighters came to the rescue.
A relative of the homeowners explained what happened next in a post on the fire department’s Facebook page.
Firefighter Patrick Johnson “repelled down my parents’ cistern 30 feet in a crawl space to rescue a tiny kitten,” the relative wrote.
“Our very uneventful day of cleaning and fixing for mom quickly turned into a whole ordeal, with belay lines and harnesses and crawl spaces and physics and lots of cat jokes,” according to the post.
Greeneville firefighters “were awesome and chipper and we’re thankful to have them,” the post states.
“(The) best line of today, heard from the bottom of a well: ‘The cat is in the bag!’ Jokes all around, but I hope to not need their services again for a while,” the post states.
“Remind me to make a donation soon!” it concludes.
Greeneville fire Chief Alan Shipley said later Sunday that the crew on duty that rescued the cat “actually trained on rope rescue techniques this past week.”
“We never know how soon routine training will be applied in the field. Firefighters were able to put that training to good use. They did a good job and we’re thankful for a good outcome,” Shipley said.