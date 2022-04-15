The Kiwanis Club of Greeneville and the Child Advocacy Center of the 3rd Judicial District will hold their inaugural Building Hope Fundraiser dinner on April 26 at First Baptist Church in Greeneville featuring UT basketball standout John Fulkerson, according to a news release.
The event will begin at 6 p.m. with an opportunity to meet Fulkerson for autographs and pictures, followed by dinner at 6:30, and the program at 7 p.m. The program will consist of a Q&A session with Fulkerson facilitated by Caleb Julian.
All proceeds will benefit the Child Advocacy Center.
“We are thrilled to have John join us,” said Executive Director Deana D. Hicks. “From his success on the court to his giving nature, John is the epitome of how one individual can have a profoundly positive impact on their community.”
Fulkerson is from Kingsport. He recently completed his sixth basketball season for the University of Tennessee. While at UT, he’s obtained his bachelor’s degree in sports management and is set to graduate with his master’s degree in agriculture, education, communications and leadership in May.
Some highlights of Fulkerson’s playing career include: a career high of 27 points in a comeback win against Kentucky; Coaches Pre-Season All SEC 2021-2022; 2020 All-SEC Second Team; two times SEC Community Service Team; SAAC representative; Knoxville News Sentinel’s 2020 Sports Person of the Year; member of the 2022 SEC Tournament Championship Team.
Since the NCAA announced a rule change to allow athletes to monetize on their name, image and likeness, Fulkerson has partnered with brands including Pal’s Sudden Service, Mayfield Dairy Farms, Northwestern Mutual, Gambuzza’s Barbershop, and has his own T-shirt line with local Knoxville business, Nothing Too Fancy, according to the news release.
In addition to these partnerships, Fulkerson participates in many public appearances and speaking engagements in the region. Upon the beginning of his basketball season, he pledged to donate $1 of his NIL earnings for every point his team scored in the 2021-2022 season to the Tennessee Fund, but has now upped that to $2 per point.
The Kiwanis Club of Greeneville is a member of Kiwanis International and has been in service to children and the Greene County community since 1958.
The Child Advocacy Center is a nonprofit organization located in Mosheim that is dedicated to “healing the hurt of child sexual abuse and severe physical abuse and neglect” while also facilitating the Child Protective Investigative Team in Greene, Hawkins, Hancock, and Hamblen counties, according to the news release.
By combining the experience and expertise of the Department of Children’s Services, Law Enforcement, Prosecutors, Medical Personnel, Mental Health, and Juvenile Court, “this team reduces trauma and more effectively investigates allegations of severe child abuse,” the agency said in its news release. Last fiscal year, the Child Advocacy Center provided 1,077 services to 682 children and their families.
Tickets are $50 each and can be purchased at BuildingHope2022.eventbrite.com. For sponsorship information about Building Hope or how to help the Child Advocacy Center, call 422-4446, Extension 3 for Hicks, the executive director, or Extension 5 for Financial Director Vanessa Ailshie or email cac3jd@gmail.com.