Parker and Tanner Barnett’s Christmas arrived early this year after the Kiwanis Club of Greeneville gave the brothers their own Amtryke tricycle Friday in the outpatient rehabilitation center at Greeneville Community Hospital.
The donation was a year in the making, according to Kiwanis member Donna Holt. Holt said the international service club, whose motto is “Serving the Children of the World,” was “very happy” to be able to provide Parker and Tanner their own tricycles.
Parker and Tanner will get to keep the tricycles with no financial cost to the family.
Amtryke’s custom tricycles are designed to fit the needs and measurements of each rider. According to its website, the company builds foot, hand and hand-foot combination tricycles.
Holt said the process of donating the tricycles stemmed from a meeting held last year, where Caleb Julian (Kiwanis club president at the time) relayed that the Kiwanis club of Sevierville presented the Amtryke donation idea.
The Greeneville Kiwanis group ordered the tricycles through Walker Ambus, a nonprofit service organization out of Marne, Michigan. Holt said she worked with Bob Mills, who is president of the organization this year.
Mills then worked with Amtrykes to begin the process of ordering the adaptive mobility tricycles, Holt said.
Holt coordinated with Michele Hope, a physical therapist at the rehabilitation center to figure out which outpatients the donation would be beneficial for.
Hope then worked on the measurements for the Barnett brothers and filled out the needed paperwork for the Amtryke tricycles.
Amtryke sent the custom-designed tricycles to Holt, who then brought the first tricycle to Jerry Ewen’s home. Ewen, along with Lee Folino, Jerry Hankins, Chuck Whitfield, Jeni Donahue and her daughter Darci, assembled the first tricycle.
The second tricycle was assembled with the help of Whitfield and Steve Folino, at Folino’s home.
On Friday, the brothers smiled when they first saw the shiny red tricycles in the rehabilitation room at the hospital, 1420 Tusculum Blvd.
Hope made the proper adjustments to the tricycles, and then the boys were off. They rode their new trikes alongside one another around the room.
“We’re really thankful for something like this,” said Kristy Barnett, mother to Parker and Tanner.
The Greeneville Kiwanis club meets every first and third Thursday at the Masonic Lodge, 540 E. Andrew Johnson Highway.
For more information or to get involved, visit the club’s Facebook page or email donnaholt2@aol.com .