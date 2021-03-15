Thanks to one of Tennessee’s newest Kiwanis Clubs, 9-year-old Jaden Gilliam now has a chance to enjoy cycling with his younger brother and friends despite special needs that make a standard bicycle unfeasible for him.
The Bulls Gap Kiwanis Club, which has about a dozen members and has existed only two years, raised funds to enable Jaden, of Rogersville, to be provided with an Amtryke tricycle, or “tryke,” custom-designed to allow him to operate it. Saturday at 1 p.m., several Kiwanis members met with Jaden and his family at Bulls Gap Park so Jaden could receive his new conveyance.
Amtrykes are made by a company called Amtryke LLC, which is owned by Ambucs, an entity with roots going back almost a century and which is dedicated to helping people with disabilities.
Its website states: “In the mid-1990s we started making and giving away therapeutic tricycles as a national project. Just to keep everyone confused we called both the trykes and the company that makes them, Amtryke. Amtryke, LLC is fully owned by National AMBUCS, Inc.”
Kiwanis has developed an association with AMBUCS/Amtryke in that they share compatible goals and have been able to work harmoniously.
Kim Davis, Bulls Gap Kiwanis Club president, spoke Saturday of how the small club worked enthusiastically to raise funds for Jaden’s tryke, which was custom-designed for his specific needs, meaning it is unique, not exactly like any other in the world.
Jaden’s tryke, for example, features pedals designed to make it easier for him to keep his feet placed properly and safely on them, and in place of handlebars, a wider single bar that can be gripped along its entire width.
With smart styling and a colorful paint job, the tryke looks like something any youngster would be pleased to own.
The effort to provide an Amtryke for Jaden was conceived by a physical therapist who works with him, and was readily taken up by the Bulls Gap Kiwanis Club as a service effort. Kiwanis has worked with the Amtryke company on similar projects across the country.
Seemingly struck a bit shy by all the eyes upon him Saturday, Jaden relied on the help and encouragement of his mother, April Gilliam, to get up the courage to get aboard his new possession. After growing used to the new experience, his previously shy look gave way to a bright smile.
As a bonus to the vehicle itself, a bike helmet was provided to Jaden, along with an air pump to keep the tires inflated.
Due to the three wheels on the tryke, Jaden is spared the necessity of having to balance it, something that might prove problematic for him due to physical limitations
Congratulating Jaden Saturday and also praising the Bulls Gap Kiwanis Club was Howard E. Smith, lieutenant governor of division 7 of the Kiwanis Kentucky-Tennessee district. In his brief remarks Smith noted the dedication of Kiwanis to serving its communities, and the exemplary appropriateness of the Bulls Gap group’s efforts on Jaden’s behalf.
The Bulls Gap Park, also called the Farm, where the event took place, is still being developed on its nearly 19 acres of level land, but already features a walking trail, a pavilion with a picnic table, and a former horse barn being transformed into a general use facility. Mike Solomon, a Kiwanis member and former Bulls Gap mayor now working for the town as city recorder, said the park development is not as well-known as the town would like, and is working to increase awareness of it.
The park will be the subject of an upcoming Greeneville Sun feature in the Clips to Keep column series written by Cameron Judd and published twice weekly.