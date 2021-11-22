Randall Glenn Greene, 57, charged Friday with first-degree murder in connection with the death of 56-year-old Lesia Darlene Greene, had a first appearance Monday in Greene County General Sessions Court.
The apparent domestic violence-related death occurred between 7 and 7:50 a.m. Friday at a Lesia Greene’s mobile home at 835 Mohawk Ridge Road in Bulls Gap, according to a sheriff deputy’s report.
Randall Greene is the ex-husband of Lesia Greene and was also living in the mobile home, Sheriff Wesley Holt said Friday.
A “knife/cutting instrument” was used in Lesia Greene’s death, the report said.
Deputies were called to the Mohawk Ridge Road address about a possibly deceased person. A “vehicle of interest” registered to Lesia Greene was parked outside the mobile home, the report said.
Randall Greene was inside the mobile home sitting on a living room couch.
He pointed toward a back bedroom. Deputies found Lesia Greene unresponsive on the floor next to a bed.
“Blood was noticed on the bed and surrounding the body. A knife was noticed on the bed,” the report said.
The alleged victim had a “large laceration” on her neck area, the report said.
Sheriff’s detectives responded to the address, and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was contacted.
Randall Greene was taken to the Greene County Sheriff’s Department and interviewed. The first-degree murder charge was then filed, Holt said.
Greene County 911 Dispatch received a 911 call from a neighbor Friday morning directing them to Lesia Greene’s address, Holt said.
Drug use may have been a factor in the homicide. Randall Greene is suspected of using methamphetamine, the deputy’s report said.
An autopsy on Lesia Greene will be performed at the William L. Jenkins Forensic Center at East Tennessee State University.
Greene was held on $750,000 bond after the murder charge was filed.