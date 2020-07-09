Greeneville police continue an investigation into a knifepoint robbery that happened about 10:50 a.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of Overlook Drive.
The victim told police she was getting into her car when she was approached by a man “who held a knife low towards her” and held the driver’s side door open and demanded her purse, Officer Courtney Mikels said in a report.
The man got the purse from the victim and ran toward Bird Circle. The victim was not injured.
The suspect is of medium build, had short dark hair and is in his 20s, the report said. He was wearing black shorts and a black cut-off shirt.
The victim told police the weapon displayed appeared to be a kitchen knife.
A witness told police the man was see getting into a green two-door Nissan car with a woman driving. The car pulled away down Bird Circle.
The purse contained $16 in cash, a checkbook, driver’s license, other personal identification and a hairbrush. The purse is worth $10.
Anyone with information about the robbery can contact Greeneville police at 639-7111.