An argument that turned into an alleged domestic assault incident in Bulls Gap Thursday afternoon involving knives and a gun resulted in the arrest of a man and woman.
Dierra Shantel Moore, 23, of 151 Schofield Drive, was charged with aggravated domestic assault.
Russel E. Estepp, 18, of 3431 Marvin Road, was charged with domestic assault.
The woman who called deputies said that when she returned home to the Marvin Road address, Estepp and Moore were outside fighting and Estepp said he had been stabbed in the hand.
The couple went inside the house and Moore allegedly attacked Estepp, and was told to leave, Deputy Michael T. Jones said in a report.
Moore and Estepp bought a car earlier in the day and the argument was over Moore taking the vehicle with her, the report said. Moore allegedly grabbed a large kitchen knife from a drawer and tried to stab Estepp, who grabbed the knife from her and cut his right thumb, the report said.
Moore allegedly got a second knife from the kitchen and stabbed Estepp with it, the report said.
Moore told deputies that when she returned with the second knife, Estepp “stuck a small silver handgun to her head,” the report said.
Moore dropped the knife, ran outside and tried to leave in the car, but Estepp got control of the keys and threw them in a field.
The incident prompted a response by multiple deputies.
Deputies were unable to determine the primary aggressor, and both Estepp and Moore were taken into custody.
Both were held without bond pending first scheduled appearances Friday in General Sessions Court.