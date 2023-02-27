The methamphetamine and fentanyl distribution web extends beyond county and state lines, a reality illustrated by ongoing investigations that led to the arrests Tuesday of two Hawkins County residents and the seizure of more than two pounds of fentanyl on Thursday in Knoxville.
Some drugs funneled through Knoxville ultimately end up on the streets of Greene County, said Craig Duncan, 3rd Judicial District Drug and Violent Crime Task Force director.
On Thursday, a multi-agency investigation culminated in the arrest of five men and the seizure of the quantity of fentanyl in connection to a Detroit drug trafficking ring, according to a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation news release.
Participating agencies include the TBI’s Drug Investigation Division, Knoxville Police Department, Knox County Sheriff’s Office, and the 5th Judicial District Drug Task Force.
TBI special agents obtained a search warrant for a residence on Willoughby Road in Knoxville.
On Thursday afternoon, with assistance from the Knoxville Police Department Special Operations Squad and agents with the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, investigators executed the search warrant, seizing over two pounds of fentanyl.
Also seized were several ounces of methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana, cash, and a firearm.
Five men from Detroit were arrested as part of the investigation and are facing felony charges. All are being held in the Knox County Jail.
The arrests came about as part of what is known as the 313 Initiative, described by the Knox County District Attorney’s Office as “a concerted and organized effort by numerous state and local law enforcement agencies to identify, target, and dismantle individuals and groups from the Detroit, Michigan, area who have chosen Knox and surrounding counties to distribute prolific amounts of narcotics, which ultimately lead to increased numbers of associated violent crimes and overdose deaths.”
313 is the Detroit area code. The multi-county and agency initiative was launched in December 2022.
Through the 313 Initiative, “information and intelligence will be entered into a database to be shared with partner agencies instead of being locked away in a casefile, benefitting all of East Tennessee,” according to the Knox County District Attorney’s Office.
“Law enforcement agencies will utilize all available resources and investigative tools to identify these individuals and groups from Detroit and will use both traditional detective work and 21st-century technology to stop the pipeline of illegal drugs into our community,” according to a statement.
Since the initiative began in December, law enforcement has seized 42 pounds of meth, nearly eight pounds of fentanyl and heroin, multiple pounds of other drugs, 29 guns, and made 46 Detroit-connected arrests.
In a second joint investigation into alleged drug dealing in Knox County and the 3rd Judicial District, indictments were issued by a Knox County Grand Jury against four people, including two Rogersville residents.
The joint investigation by the TBI Drug Investigation Division, Knoxville Police Department and the 5th Judicial District Drug Task Force resulted in the indictment of four people living in Knox and Hawkins counties on charges related to alleged fentanyl, methamphetamine, and cocaine sales.
Scotty Wayne Burton, 33; and Summer Renee Simpson, 26; both of Rogersville, were each indicted on a charge of conspiracy to sell a controlled substance. Also indicted on that charge and additional drug trafficking-related offenses were a man from Detroit and another from Knoxville.
As part of an ongoing investigation, TBI agents and other agencies in January executed a search warrant at an apartment complex located along Daylily Drive in Knoxville.
“Numerous narcotics were seized, including cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, and guns. As a result of information gathered during the search, several individuals were identified as being part of a conspiracy to sell controlled substances in Knox County and surrounding areas,” a TBI news release states.
The Knox County Grand Jury earlier this month indicted Burton, Simpson and the two other defendants.
On Tuesday, with assistance from 3rd Judicial District Drug Task Force, Knoxville Police Department Organized Crime Unit, the Knoxville Police Department Community Engagement Response Team and the Knox County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit, Burton was located and taken into custody at his residence in Hawkins County. Simpson was served in the Hawkins County Jail, where she was being held on related charges, the release states.
These arrests are part of the 313 Initiative.
The 3rd Judicial District DTF investigates cases in Greene, Hawkins and Hancock counties. Duncan referred questions about the investigations to the TBI.
A drug distribution pipeline that leads to counties like Greene does exist, he said.
“As far as the drugs making it into Greene County, yes, Knoxville has become a hub for a source of supply for drugs that make their way into the 3rd Judicial District,” Duncan said.
The relative close proximity of Knoxville “is a challenge, because drugs are more easily accessible,” he said. “A dealer don’t have to always drive to Atlanta or other locations to resupply. The amount of drugs that make it into Greene County grows every day (and) the 3rd DTF is constantly working investigations with our local, state, and federal partners that have a nexus to Knoxville.”
Duncan said the 3rd Judicial District Drug Task Force is “fortunate” to have as partners Greene County Sheriff Wesley Holt, Greeneville police Chief Tim Ward and Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson, who provide support to the DTF.
“They assign agents to the task force and supply equipment and without their support the DTF couldn’t operate,” Duncan said.
Mosheim police Chief Dustin Jeffers supplements the efforts of the DTF and other law enforcement in interdiction road patrols in Greene County, which “allows our agents to focus on mid- to upper-level dealers,” Duncan said.
He said that Lawson, Hancock County Sheriff Brad Brewer and Surgoinsville police Chief James Hammonds work in nearby areas “to slow down the flow of drugs coming into our district.”
The office of 3rd Judicial District Attorney General Dan E. Armstrong and the U.S. Attorney’s Office “also give the 3rd DTF a lot of support in the prosecution of these investigations,” Duncan said.