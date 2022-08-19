Olivia Kuper, a chemistry teacher at North Greene High School, will represent Greene County in the 2022-23 cohort of the Tennessee Rural STEM Collaborative (TRSC).
The Tennessee STEM Innovation Network recently announced the 45 educators representing 28 counties across the state who will be participating in what is described in a press release as a yearlong professional development opportunity for rural educators designed to share promising practices in STEM education, seek solutions to local education challenges and encourage the development of a targeted STEM solution for each community or school represented. STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
Kuper said she is not sure exactly what to expect from the program, but she is excited to get started.
“The whole group is meeting in Nashville in September, so I will learn more about it then. I don’t know what we’ll do there, either, but I know all 45 educators will be there,” said Kuper.
Participating teachers will work in three regional cohorts to map the STEM resources unique to east, middle and west Tennessee and will receive stipends for engaging with the program and implementing targeted STEM programs in their home communities, the release said.
“I am so excited to work with all of these other rural educators statewide on anything that will bring more opportunities for our students. I hope to learn more about how to do that with STEM specifically,” said Kuper.
She said she applied for the program with a recommendation from NGHS Principal Amanda Weems.
“All communities, regardless of zip code, possess local assets that can support quality STEM instruction and workforce development initiatives,” said Brandi Stroecker, director of the Tennessee STEM Innovation Network. “The Collaborative model is intentionally designed to connect rural educators with community partners and facilitate co-learning about STEM teaching strategies, promoting immediate impact at the local level and collective impact statewide.”
Kuper was also a recipient this year of a Vernier Software and Technology Award in the amount of $3,000 to purchase educational equipment, which she said has been ordered but has not yet arrived. She is also currently participating in research, and involving some of her students, with NASA as one of nine educators in the 2022 class of NASA/Infrared Processing and Analysis Center Teacher Archive Research Program.
The Tennessee STEM Innovation Network is a public-private partnership between the Tennessee Department of Education and Battelle Education.
For more information visit www.TSIN.org.