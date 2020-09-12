Possible daily lane closure are scheduled next week on Interstate 81 in northern Greene County for road maintenance.
Motorists should be alert for possible daily lane closures 8 a.m. through 4 p.m. Monday and Friday between mile markers 29.5 and 31 in the northbound and southbound lanes, according to the weekly construction report from the Tennessee Department of Transportation.
Crews will be performing roadway maintenance activities in this area, and motorists are asked to drive with caution and stay alert for workers present and slowed traffic.