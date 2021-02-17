The Greene County Commission selected April Lane on Tuesday to fill a vacancy on the legislative body in the 7th Commissioner District.
Lane was elected in a vote of 13-7 to fill the vacancy that opened in late December after commissioner Butch Patterson resigned from his seat on the County Commission due to moving from the district.
She will take her seat on the County Commission at its March meeting, said Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison. He commended both Lane and Steven Stout, the other finalist candidate, for their efforts to seek the position and serve.
Prior to the vote, one of the other 7th Commission District representatives, Paul Burkey, said that in the January commission meeting, it had been recommended that the other two commissioners from the 7th District be asked about the rationale for their choices.
Burkey noted Lane ran for commissioner in the Republican primary in 2018 and received strong support. Stout has not run as a candidate in an election and told commissioners in January that he had been encouraged to get involved in local politics by the late Alan Broyles, who served many years as county mayor.
“Both candidates would do a good job as commissioner,” Burkey said. “I made my decision based on the voters in the 7th District.”
Teddy Lawing, who also represents the 7th District, said he too had based his decision on the 2018 election.
At its January meeting, the commission decided to postpone filling the vacancy in the 7th District until this month’s session after four votes were taken without reaching the required 11-vote majority.
Lane, administrative assistant to the TRIO Programs at Tusculum University, and Stout, who has been self employed as well as working for local businesses with many of his positions involving maintenance duties, were the two top vote recipients.
Lane has been at Tusculum University since 2008. When she ran in 2018 for the County Commission, she received 20 fewer votes than Patterson. In addition to Tusculum, Lane has worked for Blackburn, Childers and Steagall and EcoQuest International as well as serving as a substitute teacher for the Greene County School System.
PROPERTY REZONED
In other business, the commission approved a resolution to rezone property, owned by Larry and Patsy Carter on Whitehouse Road, from A-1 general agricultural district to M-2 heavy impact use district.
Larry Carter told the commission that he was interested in selling the 15 acres and an M-2 designation would draw more interest in the property because of the number of uses that could be placed on the property. The M-2 zone allows the most uses within the county.
Multiple commissioners desired to recommend the rezoning to the Greene County Regional Planning Commission for its recommendation.
However, a motion to that effect was withdrawn after County Planning Coordinator Amy Tweed said that body cannot provide a recommendation. The University of Tennessee’s County Technical Advisory Service provided that guidance when asked about the situation.
The reason is that Carter’s property is within the Town of Greeneville’s urban growth boundary. State law created these areas around municipalities in the 1990s with measures to provide towns a voice regarding properties that might be annexed in the future. However, state law has changed, making it difficult for municipalities to annex any property.
One of those measures was that a municipality’s planning commission is to provide a recommendation to a governing legislative body regarding a rezoning of property within its urban growth boundary.
The Greeneville Regional Planning Commission voted in January to recommend that the rezoning request be denied due to an intended use not being identified, the property is not adjacent to any land zoned M-2, which would create spot zoning, and the M-2 zone could allow a number of uses that would be detrimental to the Greeneville Municipal Airport nearby.
During that meeting, Carter was asked if he would consider another zoning designation, and he said he would prefer the M-2 because of the options it would provide a potential buyer.
The resolution passed with a vote of 15 to 5.
ALLOCATIONS, SURPLUS PROPERTY
Budget amendments for the Greene County School system were approved by the commission including one reflecting the addition of expenditures for the purchase of air purifiers and desk shields for classrooms.
The cost of the air purifiers and desk shields are to be reimbursed by a second round of CARES Act funds the school system is to receive. The school system received about $1.5 million from the first round of CARES Act funding and expects to receive about $6.55 million in the second round.
Also approved was an amendment to budget $9 million into the school system’s capital project fund, money which was received through a bond issuance for a multi-year project to reduce energy costs within school facilities.
The school system has contracted with Schneider Electric Buildings Americas, Inc., to implement measures in the project to help improve energy efficiency within school system facilities and address issues with aging HVAC systems within the schools, a majority of which are nearing the end of their life expectancy.
In other business, the commission approved a resolution to establish policies and procedures for the sale and/or disposition of county-owned property that has become surplus, obsolete or unusable.
To dispose of this property in the past, the County Commission has declared the property as surplus and directed the purchasing director to sell or otherwise dispose of it in accordance with state law.
The Division of Audit for the Tennessee Office of the Comptroller has recommended that the county establish a policy in regards to surplus, obsolete or unusable property estimated at a value of over $1,000.
The policy calls for the surplus property to be disposed of in a similar way to the current procedure. The procedure will be for a constitutional officer or department head to notify the purchasing director in writing that certain property is surplus, obsolete or unusable with a description of it. The purchasing director will determine its fair market value and then notify the county attorney to prepare a resolution for the County Commission’s consideration that the property be declared surplus and the purchasing director be directed to sell or dispose of it.
In a related item, the commission approved a resolution declaring as surplus a number of vehicles — six at the Sheriff’s Department, 10 at the Greene County Highway Department, five at the Greene County-Greeneville Emergency Medical Service, two from county maintenance, and one each from the Building and Zoning Office and Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security.
The commission also approved the appropriation of up to $3,800 for computer upgrades for the Circuit Court Clerk’s Office and the removal of Sassafras Lane from the official Greene County Road List. Residents and property owners on the dead-end road off Lonesome Pine Trail requested that Sassafras Lane be removed from the list.
The commission also appointed David Crum to the Greene County Board of Zoning Appeals to replace Maybrey G’Fellers, who died last month.