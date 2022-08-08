A large crowd enjoyed food, music and fellowship, and learned some local history, at the 2022 Freedom Day “Eighth of August” celebration on Saturday at Coach J.J. Jones Memorial Park.
Overcast clouds gave way to a bright sun and hot temperatures at the park where the atmosphere among the crowd was upbeat and festive.
The George Clem Multicultural Alliance hosted the celebration that has been observed for years in Greeneville’s African-American community.
“Thank the Lord for holding back the rain,” said Angela Campbell, GCMA vice-chairman and program coordinator for Saturday’s Eighth of August celebration.
The celebration marked the 159th anniversary of the year that personal slaves of then military governor of Tennessee Andrew Johnson were granted freedom on Aug. 8, 1863.
This year’s event featured guest speaker James W. Story, Jr., a Grammy-nominated music educator, conductor, published author, and 1973 Greeneville High School graduate, who shared stories of growing up in Greeneville during segregation and those of his ancestors and others dating back to the Civil War, slavery and its abolishment following the Emancipation Proclamation.
Walter “Gene” Maddox, one of Greene County’s most respected citizens, was fondly remembered by family members and friends. Maddox died in January at the age of 77.
Sally Causey, a close longtime friend of Maddox and coworker, said he had a love of history, was passionate about the youth in the community, his family and music, and started a tutoring center in Tabernacle Presbyterian Church, where he was an active member.
Young Zeniah Claridy performed a modern dance tribute to Maddox.
Leslie Crutcher said, “I believe Gene would have said, ‘I never would have made it without the Lord.’”
Crutcher, who has recorded gospel songs, sang the song titled, “I Never Would Have Made It Without the Lord.”
Guitar player Frank Bowman also sang a song in tribute to Maddox.
“He was an absolutely remarkable person,” Bowman said. “Such an amazing giver who loved the community wholeheartedly.”
Maddox, a former president of the GCMA, was a longtime member of the organization and helped organize many previous Eighth of August celebrations in Greeneville.
Causey recalled that “one of the last conversations we had was him instructing me to write a grant for funding of music for (this year’s) Eighth of August (celebration) and Juneteenth,” a federal holiday established in 2021 and recently celebrated in Greeneville.
Greeneville Mayor W.T. Daniels said of Maddox, “He was blind, but he had more vision than anyone I know. He was a real advocate of Greeneville and our Black folks and friends. He was a good person.”
A plaque honoring Maddox that will be installed in the pavilion at Coach J.J. Jones Memorial Park was unveiled to the celebration crowd on Saturday.
Campbell closed the tribute by saying, “Let’s give a round of applause for Gene Maddox and his family.”The crowd responded and clapped.
Guest speaker Story recalled growing up in “the Jim Crow era of boundaries.”
He said as a young boy in Greeneville he liked to sit and listen to his elders talk about how they learned to read and write in one-room schoolhouses – “if,” he emphasized, “they were allowed to read and write.”
Story said, “We stand on the shoulders of our ancestry.”
“In the fourth grade, we moved to Johnson City (from Greeneville). In the fifth grade, we went to Andrew Johnson School in Greeneville, the first year of integration.”
“God had a plan for me,” said Story, who has had a successful music career.
“Remember, knowledge is power. ... Pursue your dreams.”
In studying history, he said he learned “life was hard on the plantation” for slaves.
Story talked about missionaries who worked with freed slaves, and the history of primarily African-American churches in the Greeneville area.
He said in 1863, one missionary wrote that freed slaves he met had previously “been treated like cattle.”
Story said he became interested in genealogy, and that music and churches are part of Greeneville’s heritage.
“Knowledge is power,” he said more than once.
Story said there was “singing, shouting, and giving praise” in Black churches.
“God gifted many of us through Greeneville,” he said.
“Our rich ancestries” are told and remembered thanks to Juneteenth and Eighth of August celebrations, Story said.
He said music played an important role in his recovery from Covid two years ago, after being in the ICU and in hospice. He said a song of his he wrote was played in the ICU and it greatly encouraged him. He said the Lord performed a miracle and let him live.
“I have intermittent lung issues and neurological issues due to my having Covid,” Story said. He added, “Be vigilant and get the vaccinations so you can live.”
Following his speech, Story signed copies of his new book about growing up in Greeneville and his music career, titled, “This is My Story, This is My Song, This is My Miracle.”
There was a special attendee at Saturday’s celebration, Ned Arter, who is the great-great-grandson of Samuel Johnson.
Samuel Johnson is credited with organizing the first recorded Eighth of August celebration in 1871 as “Officer of the Day” in a Greeneville parade with a brass band and a picnic.
According to information at the celebration, scholars say Samuel Johnson was born into slavery and just 12 years old in 1842 when Andrew Johnson purchased him for $541 at an auction in Tennessee.
Arter, who is 78, said his father, Arned Arter Sr., was born in Greeneville and then the family moved to Knoxville when Ned Arter was a young boy.
He lives in Louisville, Kentucky, and said what brought him to Greeneville on Saturday was the Eighth of August celebration and tribute to Maddox.
Arter said that earlier on Saturday he was at another Eighth of August parade in Knoxville put on by a neighborhood in that city called Lawnsdale; took a nap; and then showed up for Greeneville’s Eighth of August celebration.
He relaxed in a lawn chair and said of Saturday’s event, “It’s been great.” He also said of Greeneville, “It’s very pleasant here.”
Bill Edmonds, GCMA chairman, previously stated to a reporter that many people looked forward to Saturday’s celebration after being isolated and homebound during the Covid pandemic.
On Saturday, Kendra Wallace appeared to confirm Edmonds’ comment.
Wallace sat at a picnic table and ate fish, baked beans and cole slaw.
She said she showed up for the celebration on Saturday for several reasons: “Just the fellowship, people you haven’t seen in a long time, and, of course, the food.”
Rashad Story, 45, who lives in Washington, D.C., was there with his two sons, Donavon Story, 18, and Baxter Story, 3.
Rashad said the main reason he was in Greeneville was for the Eighth of August celebration. He said he grew up in Morristown, but spent summers in Greeneville.
“It’s the first time I’ve been to an Eighth of August celebration here in 35 years,” he said. “It’s like a family reunion. I’m still learning the history of the event. It’s a wonderful time to be here.”
In the evening, local R&B and blues artist Jay Davis performed, as did The Funkstones, which is an R&B, funk, Old School, and jazz group based in Knoxville, according to GCMA promotiona literature.
There were Eighth of August history trivia games during the day, and Bishop Valerie Rogers of New Beginnings Deliverance Ministry gave the opening ceremony prayer.