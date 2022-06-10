Large Sum Of Cash Reported Stolen From House Jun 10, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Detectives continue an investigation into the reported theft of of $312,000 in cash and other property from a house in the 200 block of McAmis Road.The theft occurred May 17 and was reported Wednesday to the Greene County Sheriff’s Department.Non-forcible entry was made to the house, Deputy Luke Fields said in a report.A safe, Pontiac Grand Am-model car, water tubs, antique mason jars and a field fence were among other possessions stolen. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Theft Jar Sheriff Crime Police Fence Cash Luke Fields Detective Possessions Investigation Recommended for you Trending Recipes Trending Now GHS Principal Martin McDonald Resigns Motorcyclist Injured In Crash With Car 'Mystery Guest' Mike Pence Surprises Scholars, Police Mosheim Fun Days A Shining Success Man Killed In 2-Vehicle Rheatown Road Crash Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.