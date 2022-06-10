Detectives continue an investigation into the reported theft of of $312,000 in cash and other property from a house in the 200 block of McAmis Road.

The theft occurred May 17 and was reported Wednesday to the Greene County Sheriff’s Department.

Non-forcible entry was made to the house, Deputy Luke Fields said in a report.

A safe, Pontiac Grand Am-model car, water tubs, antique mason jars and a field fence were among other possessions stolen.

