April showers bring spring flowers, but they also force the cancellation of outdoor educational walks.
Staff at Andrew Johnson National Historic Site will reoffer the final walking tour of the Andrew Johnson National Cemetery for this season on Saturday, a press release from the site said.
The tour was postponed in April due to rain. It has been rescheduled for Saturday at 10 a.m., beginning outside the Andrew Johnson Cemetery Lodge, 121 Monument Ave.
Walking tours take approximately an hour and a half and involve walking on uneven ground and up and down stairs. Sturdy walking shoes are advised, and participants are asked to wear face masks, the release said.
The walking tour, the last offered until next winter, is free, but reservations are required as parking is limited. Call the Andrew Johnson National Historic Site at 423-638-3551 for more information or to make a reservation.