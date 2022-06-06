Laughlin Healthcare Center reopened its doors to visitors on Monday, two weeks after a COVID-19 cluster in the facility led to the total stoppage of in-person visitation.
The skilled nursing and rehabilitation center, located at 801 E. McKee St. in Greeneville, closed its in-person visitation May 23 due to a COVID-19 cluster being identified involving the center’s residents and staff.
Ballad Health reevaluated the COVID-19 status of the facility on May 30 and elected to keep the facility closed for another seven days.
After Monday's most recent reevaluation of the facility, Ballad lifted restrictions on in-person visitation at the facility.
Initially, 14 Laughlin Healthcare Center residents and six staff members had tested positive for COVID-19, according to information provided by Ballad Health System on May 23.
Those numbers grew, with a total of 20 residents and 10 staff members testing positive during the peak of the closure.
However, as of Monday the numbers had declined with only one staff member and eight residents still testing positive for COVID-19.
Ballad officials stated they were following Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services guidance, which permits limiting long-term care visitation if approximately 30% of residents are affected.
The number of affected residents is now lower than the 30% threshold, which led to visitation restrictions being lifted.
Greene County recorded 80 new COVID-19 cases from May 22-28.