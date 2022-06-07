Laughlin Healthcare Center reopened its doors to visitors on Monday, two weeks after a COVID-19 cluster in the facility led to the total stoppage of in-person visitation.
The skilled nursing and rehabilitation center, located at 801 E. McKee St. in Greeneville, closed its in-person visitation May 23 due to a COVID-19 cluster being identified involving the center’s residents and staff.
Ballad Health reevaluated the COVID-19 levels of the facility on May 30 and elected to keep the facility closed for another seven days.
After Monday's most recent reevaluation of the facility, Ballad lifted restrictions on in-person visitation at the facility.
Initially, 14 Laughlin Healthcare Center residents and six staff members tested positive for COVID-19, according to information provided by Ballad Health on May 23.
Those numbers grew, with a total of 20 residents and 10 staff members testing positive during the peak of the closure.
However, as of Monday the numbers had declined, with only one staff member and eight residents still testing positive for COVID-19, according to Ballad Health.
Ballad officials stated they were following Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services guidance, which permits limiting long-term care visitation if approximately 30% of residents are affected.
Initially, 36% of residents and 16% of nursing staff were affected, and those percentages increased to about 55% of residents and 27% of staff during the height of the COVID-19 cluster's two week spread in the facility.
The number of affected residents is now lower than the 30% threshold, which led to visitation restrictions being lifted.
All staff members who had tested positive for COVID-19 tested negative before returning to work. Only one staff member is still positive for COVID-19, according to Ballad, and that staff member is not eligible to return to work until testing negative for the virus.
Of the 20 residents who tested positive for COVID-19 at Laughlin Healthcare Center since May 23, 12 are now fully recovered.
The remaining eight residents still positive for COVID-19 are either in isolation at Laughlin Healthcare, receiving hospital care or were discharged home, according to Ballad Health.
As of Monday, no residents had died due to COVID-19 at the facility since May 23, when the COVID-19 cluster was discovered at the care center and led to the cessation of visitation.
While in-person visitation restrictions have been lifted as COVID-19 cases decline at the facility, visitors will still be required to wear a mask while visiting Laughlin Healthcare Center, as well as any other Ballad-operated facility.
"Masks are still required for visitors in all Ballad Health hospitals, providers’ offices, and facilities," Ballad Health Senior Communications Manager Ashlea Ramey said in an email Monday.
Greene County recorded 80 new COVID-19 cases from May 22-28, which is down seven positive cases from the week prior according to the most recent data available provided by the Tennessee Department of Health.
Greene County had recorded a few consecutive weeks of increases in cases, according to state data, until the most recent week's data showed a slight decline.
Ballad Health is still encouraging everyone to receive a COVID-19 vaccination and booster shot.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now recommends additional boosters for certain individuals:
- A second booster dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines is recommended for people ages 50 and older at least four months after receipt of a first booster dose of any authorized or approved COVID-19 vaccine.
- A second booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine may be administered to people 12 and older who are immunocompromised at least four months after receipt of a first booster dose of any authorized or approved COVID-19 vaccine. These are people who have undergone solid organ transplantation, or who are living with conditions that qualify them as immunocompromised.
- A second booster dose of the Moderna vaccine may be given at least four months after the first booster dose of any authorized or approved COVID-19 vaccine to people 18 and older who have undergone solid organ transplantation, or who are living with conditions that qualify them as immunocompromised.
- Adults who received a primary vaccine and booster dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least four months ago may now receive a second booster dose using an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine.