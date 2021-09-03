The Greene County Criminal Court trial of Lavelle Jamal Scott is now scheduled for Jan. 22, 2022.
Scott, 25, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the death last year of his infant daughter in Greeneville. Scott was also indicted on charges of aggravated child neglect and aggravated child abuse.
Scott’s trial was scheduled to begin Sept. 13. Judge John F. Dugger Jr. Friday approved a request to continue the trial to January.
Greeneville police were called on the night of Feb. 2, 2020, to a home in the 1600 block of Highway 70 Bypass, where they found 5-week-old Sophia Flora Fields unresponsive.
The infant was taken by Greene County-Greeneville EMS to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Scott was indicted in May 2020 by a Greene County Grand Jury on the murder charges reflecting different theories of the crime. Scott was also indicted on charges of aggravated child neglect and aggravated child abuse.
An investigation by the Greeneville Police Department, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services resulted in the charges being filed against Scott.
The investigation revealed that Scott, the infant’s father, “was responsible for (the baby’s) death,” a police news release said.
Scott listed an address on University Parkway in Johnson City when he was charged in February 2020 with felony reckless endangerment after allegedly throwing an axe out of a car in which he was a passenger during a pursuit involving the Greene County Sheriff’s Department.
Scott was indicted on a reckless endangerment charge. A Sept. 13 Greene County Criminal Court trial in connection with that case was rescheduled Friday to Jan. 24, 2022, according to court records.
Scott remains held on bond in the Greene County Detention Center.
A pre-trial conference in the case is scheduled for Nov. 29 in Greene County Criminal Court.