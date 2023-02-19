Members of the Greene County Law Enforcement Committee went on a tour Friday afternoon through the Greene County Detention Center and Workhouse.
The current inmate population by Friday afternoon was 298, with 166 in the jail in downtown Greeneville. The workhouse, 817 W. Summer St., housed 125 inmates.
Greene County Detention Center and Workhouse Administrator Capt. John Key said the average amount of time inmates are incarcerated in Greeneville is about 45 days.
Key said there are approximately 2,500 to 3,000 bookings of inmates a year.
Greene County Sheriff Wesley Holt presented a plan of implementing wage stipends for Greene County Sheriff Department employees to board members before the tour of the jail. The starting pay rate for employees at the detention center and workhouse is $15.68.
Holt noted that the jail and workhouse are in need of new dryers, as the current dryers are not working properly. The current dryers are 15 years old and run every day. One of the dryers at the jail does not work at all. Each new dryer will cost $8,000.
Holt commended the work that county employee Adam Arrington has done in updating and maintaining both the jail and workhouse.
”Adam is truly an asset to Greene County,” Holt said.
Arrington said that the boiler rooms in the jail and workhouse have been updated, and have had significant replacement within the last year. He noted that he replaced valves in the jail’s boiler room, which allows him to isolate sections of the jail, if there is an issue with heating.
Arrington said that with upgrading the boilers, the workhouse has “done away” with cold showers. He noted that having three boilers allows them to have “backups” in case of emergency, and for the boilers to be cleaned after a month of usage.
Arrington said that the jail’s fire control system, though still under construction, has been upgraded within the last year. He said that the new upgrade allows the team to electronically confirm where a fire alarm is going off within the building, without needing to physically search for it.
Key showed board members how the body scanner at the workhouse works to find drugs or other contraband that inmates harbor inside themselves. The scanner is a fully body image X-ray.
Greene County Corrections Division Capt. Seth Weese said that the implementation of the scanner has saved lives. He noted that besides using the scanner to keep contraband out of the detention center, the scanner prevents overdoses for inmates who store drugs inside themselves.
Key said that within the first month of using the scanner, 145 grams of methamphetamines were found within an inmate.
At the end of the tour, Holt commended the employees at the jail and workhouse.