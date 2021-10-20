Local law enforcement agencies will participate Saturday in National Drug Take Back Day.
Participating agencies include the Greene County Sheriff’s Department and the Mosheim Police Department.
Organized twice a year in partnership with the federal Drug Enforcement Administration, Take Back Day encourages people to account for the prescription medications in their homes and safely and securely dispose of the medications they no longer need.
During the April 2021 Take Back Day, “Tennesseans safely and securely disposed of more than 19,000 pounds of medications at 113 sites,” according to a news release.
The amount collected includes 119 pounds at the Greene County Sheriff’s Department sites.
The sheriff’s department will have three parking lot locations where the public can dispose of prescription medications between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday:
- North Greene High School, 4675 Old Baileyton Road.
- South Greene High School, 7469 Asheville Highway.
- West Greene High School, 275 W. Greene Drive, Mosheim.
The North Greene High School location is new for the Drug Take Back program this fall, sheriff’s Capt. Terry Rader said.
“I feel that it will make it easier on the folks in the northern end of the county if they don’t have to travel all the way to the other side of the county to dispose of their unwanted medication,” Rader said in an email.
Needles, sharps, asthma inhalers and illicit drugs are usually not accepted at the drop-off locations.
The disposal service is free and anonymous for consumers, with no questions asked.
The Mosheim Police Department will also conduct a prescription drug take back from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the police department, 230 Main St., Mosheim.
“The Mosheim Police Department will safely dispose of all medication collected,” Chief Dustin Jeffers said in a news release.
The take back locations provide the public the opportunity to prevent pill misuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs. The service is free and anonymous, with no questions asked, a Tennessee Department of Health news release said.
“Properly disposing of unused prescription drugs minimizes opportunities for misuse or environmental hazards. Take Back Day provides an opportunity to ensure those left-over pills do not end up in the wrong hands,” TDH Commissioner Lisa Piercey said in the release.
“Proper disposal of potentially addictive prescription medications is the simplest way to prevent drug misuse in your home and in your community. Proper disposal also protects water quality by keeping substances out of sewer systems and water supplies,” the TDH release said.
Prescription drug drop boxes are located year-round at the Greeneville Police Department, Greene County Sheriff’s Department and the Tusculum Police Department.