Officers who lost their lives in the line of duty, along with all current police personnel and those who have served, were honored Tuesday during the dedication of the Greene County Law Enforcement Memorial on the grounds of the county Firearms Range and Sporting Complex on Hal Henard Road.
More than 100 officers past and present, along with elected officials, family members of those named on the memorial and other guests attended the dedication. Numerous law enforcement agencies were represented.
The keynote speaker at the event was U.S. Rep. Diane Harshbarger, of Tennessee’s 1st Congressional District that includes Greene County.
“It’s really an honor to recognize those in uniform,” Harshbarger said.
Harshbarger, a Kingsport resident and pharmacist who has served in Congress since 2021, said law enforcement officers in her district often come from families who have a history of law enforcement service.
“It’s generational,” she said. “It’s a legacy.”
Harshbarger said the effort to stop the flow of addictive illegal drugs from other counties into the U.S. has put local police on the front lines.
“Every state is a border state. That means your job has taken on a lot of additional responsibility with the influx of drugs,” she said. “I know that you mean business.”
Harshbarger, who is running for reelection in November, said police have a difficult job that she supports in Congress.
“It’s an honor of a lifetime to serve you and if anybody’s got your back, it’s me,” she said. “I appreciate you. I love you, and I’m praying for you.”
Frank Waddell, a retired 30-year veteran of the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, was among those who attended the memorial dedication to reunite with friends.
“It’s one of the greatest things I have seen. It’s long overdue,” Waddell said of the monument. Waddell and others credited Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison with shepherding the project to completion.
“We can thank the mayor of Greene County for it,” Waddell said.
Retired Greeneville police Chief Terry Cannon, now range master at the Firearms Range and Sporting Complex, said the memorial “was the county mayor’s idea.”
“That’s what it was. Guys who worked here wanted a flagpole and it just sort of evolved from that,” Cannon said. “A lot of retired and active officers come down here and shoot, so it’s worked out real good.”
Morrison said a flagpole was erected at the memorial site, and Sheriff Wesley Holt and police Chief Tim Ward suggested a dedication ceremony.
“From there, the idea grew,” Morrison said.
“All of these officers, past, present and future, this memorial is for you,” Morrison said in his opening remarks at the dedication.
It’s appropriate the memorial is located at a place where many current and former officers frequent, he said.
“We are also here to memorialize the 11 officers who lost their lives,” Morrison said.
The memorial is “a symbol of honor and appreciation” for all those in law enforcement, he said.
He thanked the Greene County Range Committee, county maintenance employees, Cannon, inmate trustees and others who worked to make the memorial “the stunning symbol that it is.”
“Most importantly, I would like to recognize all law enforcement agencies here today,” Morrison said. “Greene County is largely the great community it is because of you and the job that you do.”
Greene Countians live in a “safe and orderly environment” thanks to the efforts of law enforcement, Morrison said.
“We could not do that without you,” he said. “We honor you.”
Ward and Holt also offered some brief remarks before laying a wreath at the memorial.
Ward thanked the families of the officers named on the memorial for their sacrifice. He recognized all the law enforcement officers present.
“We are blessed to live where we do when we do,” Ward said.
Holt said he served as a young sheriff’s deputy with three of those whose names are on the monument.
Deputy David H. Rader passed away in 2003 after being critically injured in a vehicle crash while on duty in October 2002.
Officer Steven A. Bowman, of the U.S. Forest Service, perished in a helicopter crash in June 1998 while on a marijuana grow interdiction mission. Bowman was based in Greeneville.
Sheriff’s Sgt. Rick “Ricky” Coyle, was fatally wounded on Sept. 25, 1995, during an exchange of gunfire with a hit-and-run suspect who also died.
“What a beautiful day to come out here and honor these officers,” Holt said. “They were three dedicated public servants who made the ultimate sacrifice. I looked up to them. They were heroes (and) they should not be forgotten.”
Greeneville Mayor Cal Doty, in introducing Harshbarger, thanked all law enforcement officers for their service and sacrifice.
Ward tried to explain what draws certain people to a law enforcement career.
“It’s a calling and it’s a family and it sounds like a cliche, but it’s not just a job,” he said.