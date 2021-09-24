The Upper Pistol Range at the Greene County Range and Firearms Sports Complex will now be known as the Rick Coyle Range.
The range was dedicated in the memory of Deputy Sgt. Rick Dale Coyle during a ceremony held at the range Friday morning.
A memorial biography and photo of Coyle were installed at the upper range to honor Coyle's memory.
Coyle served in the Greene County Sheriff's Department from 1979 to 1995.
The biography tells the story of Coyle's last night in service to the residents of Greene County.
On the evening of Sept. 25, 1995, Coyle was investigating a potential suspect involved in an earlier hit and run accident. Coyle's investigation led him to a mobile home at 575 E. Stagecoach Road in the southwestern portion of the county. It was at this location where he became involved in a gunfight with the suspect, who was later discovered to have been a fugitive from Alabama wanted for arson, among other felonies.
Coyle killed the suspect with multiple rounds from his service weapon, but despite wearing a bullet proof vest, Coyle was struck by two bullets during the exchange. One bullet struck him in the upper chest, while the other bullet entered his abdomen and ruptured his spleen.
Although mortally wounded, Coyle was able to make his way back to his patrol vehicle and radio that he needed an ambulance. Lt. Dale Dodds and Detective Sgt. Ralph Roderick were first to arrive on the scene and found Coyle slumped over his steering wheel and unresponsive.
Coyle was transported to Takoma Adventist Hospital where he died of his wounds prior to surgery at the age of 41. Coyle, who was an Air Force veteran, was interred with full military and law enforcement honors in Andrew Johnson National Cemetery.
Coyle was the eighth Greene County Peace Officer to give his life in the line of duty since the establishment of the county in 1783.
Dodds noted that Coyle could have filled out the hit and run accident report and done nothing, but that was not in Coyle's personality.
"He could have written the accident report and come back to the office, but Rick went above and beyond the call of duty," Dodds said.
According to speakers at the ceremony, Coyle was generous and had an affable manner that endeared him to anyone he came across.
One example of this generosity was explained by Greene County Emergency Response Chaplain Danny Ricker.
Ricker recalled that every time Coyle went to Tipton's Cafe he would leave extra money and tell them to feed someone who could not afford their meal.
Sheriff Wesley Holt served with Coyle. Coyle was Holt's sergeant in the early 1990s and helped Holt learn the ropes of the law enforcement agency.
"I cannot think of a better remembrance for Rick than this," Holt said.
Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison presented Coyle's family members, his sister Lisa and her daughters and grandchild, with a Greene County Medallion and a copy of the range dedication resolution.
Morrison also expressed special thanks to Greene County Commissioner Lloyd "Hoot" Bowers, who sponsored the resolution.
The Greene County Sheriff's Office Honor Guard presented the colors at the ceremony while Tammy Livingston sang the National Anthem.