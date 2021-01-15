Veteran state lawmaker David Hawk is confident appropriate security measures will be in place Wednesday at the state Capitol in Nashville to prevent possible civil unrest as President-elect Joe Biden is inaugurated in Washington.
Metro Nashville police Chief John C. Drake wrote this week in a letter to the Nashville Metropolitan Council about the potential for protests at the state capitol on Sunday and also on Jan. 20, Inauguration Day. The FBI also issued a warning about “possible armed protests” Jan. 20 at statehouses across the U.S.
The warning comes after violent rioting Jan. 6 in Washington, when a mob protesting the presidential election results overran the U.S. Capitol building, forcing lawmakers meeting to count electoral college votes in Biden’s win to flee the legislative chambers.
Five people, including one Capitol Police officer, died. Dozens of arrests have been made in connection with the riot, and authorities say there will be many more.
Hawk, R-Greeneville, has been a member of the Tennessee House of Representatives since 2002 and won re-election to another General Assembly term in November. He addressed questions about security concerns in Nashville as Inauguration Day approaches. He didn’t comment on the Jan. 6 riot in Washington.
The Tennessee General Assembly is currently in session. Hawk answered questions Thursday by email from Nashville.
“I am comfortable commenting on the situation that I am more familiar with, and in which I work, in Nashville,” Hawk said.
“As we reconvened our Tennessee General Assembly at noon on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, state legislators were greeted by peaceful protestors, who had requested to protest and were given a designated area to protest at our Tennessee State Capitol. This has become a fairly common practice in Nashville, at our Capitol,” Hawk said.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol provides security at the Capitol, “and does an amazing job of working through protest situations, to ensure the safety of all,” Hawk said.
Drake wrote that a potential protest Sunday is billed as the “Tennessee Freedom Event” and is connected to a call for state rallies at capitols across the nation.
The potential protest on Inauguration Day “is a pro-Trump rally,” Drake wrote.
“The ongoing concern is what might happen if an organic, unannounced protest happens at our Tennessee State Capitol that could potentially get out of hand. I am told that numerous contingencies are in place for such a situation, but we are limited on knowledge of what these contingent plans (are),” Hawk said.
Drake wrote that the Metro Nashville Police Department remains in contact with state and federal agencies “to ensure the rights of citizens to hold peaceful protests and rallies are protected, but do not cross into violating the law.”
The THP “will be very visible on Capitol grounds to maintain public safety and ensure property is not damaged,” Drake wrote.
Metro Nashville police and other law enforcement agencies will assist in keeping the peace.
“Knowing that what occurred last week in Washington, D.C., is still on all of our minds, I hope that you find this letter helpful and reassuring,” Drake wrote.
For his part, Hawk is confident law enforcement will do what is necessary to maintain order.
“I feel very safe as I travel to and from our Tennessee state Capitol to do the work of the people,” he said.
Law enforcement officials in Greene County will be prepared on Inauguration Day.
Sheriff Wesley Holt said Friday he was not aware of any planned gatherings.
“We will monitor it and if extra deputies are needed they will be called in. I really don’t see us having anything like that here,” Holt said.
Michael Crum, Greeneville Police Department assistant chief, said he could not answer specific questions “due to the confidentiality of this type of information” that “would possibly tip the hand for unlawful activity.”
“We continually strive to be sure we meet our Mission Statement: ‘To Protect You, Your Family and Our Community’ and Jan. 20 will be no different,” Crum said.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.