A lawn mower fire that started Thursday afternoon at 665 Rolling Hills Road in Mosheim spread to the adjacent house.
Several residents were treated on scene by Greene County-Greeneville EMS for smoke inhalation. No other injuries were reported.
The house sustained fire and smoke damage. Responding fire departments included Mosheim, Town of Mosheim, Midway and Tusculum.
Also on scene were Greene County-Greeneville EMS and the Mosheim Police Department.
The fire was called in about 5:15 p.m. Thursday.
The resident is listed as Natasha R. Griffey, who told Mosheim police that the “lawn mower exploded and caught the house on fire and that everyone did make it out of the house,” Officer Dustin Lawson said in a report.
The homeowner, Sean Garay-Leon, told police he started the lawn mower behind the house and discovered it had a flat tire. Garay-Leon went inside the house and then “hearda loud explosion and looked outside and seen his lawnmower on fire,” according to the report.
Garay-Leon attempted to extinguish the fire with a water hose before firefighters arrived, but flames spread to the house.
A Cub Cadet riding lawn mower valued at $500 was destroyed. A damage estimate to the house was not available.
The Mosheim Volunteer Fire Department was first on scene. Also on scene was Emergency Chaplain Danny Ricker. The American Red Cross arrived to assist residents.
The Limestone Volunteer Fire Department staffed the Tusculum fire station while firefighters were in Mosheim.