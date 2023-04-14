Firefighters from several departments work to extinguish a fire Thursday afternoon at 665 Rolling Hills Road in Mosheim after a lawn mower in a carport caught on fire and flames spread to the doublewide mobile home.
A lawn mower fire Thursday afternoon at 665 Rolling Hills Road in Mosheim spread to an adjacent mobile home.
The mobile home sustained heavy damage and may be uninhabitable due to fire, smoke and water damage, Mosheim Volunteer Fire Department Chief Harold Williamson said.
Several residents were treated on scene by Greene County-Greeneville EMS for smoke inhalation. No other injuries were reported.
Responding fire departments included Mosheim, Town of Mosheim, Midway, Tusculum and the DeBusk Rehab Unit.
Also on scene were Greene County-Greeneville EMS, the Mosheim Police Department and the Greeneville Energy Authority. Emergency Chaplain Danny Ricker and the American Red Cross assisted residents.
The fire was called in about 5:15 p.m. Thursday.
The resident is listed as Natasha R. Griffey, who told Mosheim police that the “lawn mower exploded and caught the house on fire and that everyone did make it out of the house,” Officer Dustin Lawson said in a report.
The homeowner, Sean Garay-Leon, told police he started the lawn mower behind the mobile home and discovered it had a flat tire. Garay-Leon went inside the home and then “heard a loud explosion and looked outside and seen his lawn mower on fire,” according to the report.
Garay-Leon attempted to extinguish the fire with a water hose before firefighters arrived, but flames spread to the house.
The Mosheim Volunteer Fire Department was first on scene.
Williamson said the lawn mower fire started in a carport area and spread to the doublewide mobile home.
“The fire went up the eve of the home and into the roof-attic space of the home. All crews worked fast and hard to extinguish the fire as quickly and safely as possible,” Williamson said. “Even though the home is still standing and a lot of things can maybe be saved, the home from fire, smoke and water damage is believed to be a complete loss.”
Williams thanked other fire departments and first responders for their assistance.
“We appreciate everyone's help during this fire,” he said.
A Cub Cadet riding lawn mower valued at $500 was destroyed. A damage estimate to the mobile home was not available.
The Limestone Volunteer Fire Department staffed the Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department station while firefighters were in Mosheim.