A man is sought by sheriff’s deputies after a car he was driving struck a man on a lawn mower and a woman about 7:30 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Doak Hensley Drive in Afton.
Randall Harrison and Ashley Kirkland suffered incapacitating injuries.
Their conditions were not available Tuesday morning.
Witnesses told deputies that an older-model, gray four-door Chevrolet Impala was speeding on Doak Hensley Road and accelerated as it went up a hill. The car went off the right side of the road, striking Harrison and Kirkland, Deputy Chad Moore said in a report.
Both suffered broken bones and “had difficulty in feeling limbs and parts of the body,” the report said. Harrison was flown by Highlands Emergency Air Rescue helicopter to Johnson City Medical Center. Kirkland was taken to JCMC by Greene County-Greeneville EMS.
A suspect who witnesses said lives in the car was identified to deputies.
After Harrison and Kirkland were struck, the man “stopped and asked if (the) victims were OK, (the) female responded with no and the suspect fled from the scene,” the report said.