Tuesday morning marked the opening of the new auto dealership expansion at Gateway Ford Lincoln Nissan, 1055 W. Andrew Johnson Highway.
The expansion provides a separate Nissan showroom and service area to the existing dealership.
Owner Lennie Lawson has called Nissan “a powerhouse in upper East Tennessee,” and he said on Tuesday he is proud to sell vehicles made in Tennessee.
“I’m proud to carry on the Nissan tradition,” Lawson said. “I take a lot of pride in the fact that they’re built here in Tennessee.”
Lawson, who has been in the auto sales business for more than 40 years, purchased the Nissan franchise in 2018 from Cappo Management and its Victory Automotive Group, which acquired the Bachman-Bernard Nissan-Chrysler-Jeep-Dodge-Ram dealership in early 2016. Lawson also sold his Mazda franchise around that same time.
The addition of the new Nissan showroom and service area fulfills a request from Nissan for a showroom to expand local presence and visibility.
It also includes a charger for electric vehicles, like the Nissan Leaf.
Sales Manager Ben Nelson said electric vehicles are becoming increasingly popular, and with Gateway Ford Lincoln Nissan’s authorization as an electric vehicle dealer, “Greeneville is now an electric city for cars.”
Nelson said more inventory from Nissan, including new electric models, will be on the way. Ford also makes electric cars, which are also available from Gateway, Nelson added.
“Demand has really taken off recently” locally and across the board, Nelson said. “It is changing the industry and it’s going to be the way forward.”
Ground was broken in late 2019 on the roughly $2 million expansion to add about 7,200 square feet in showroom/sales space, plus another 4,000 square feet of service area.
Nelson said the pandemic presented setbacks, as many necessary parts including the electronic signs for the new service area were on back order, but now that it is open, Nelson said he is excited.
Nissan Regional Vice President for the Southeast Region Timothy Gilbert was present Tuesday morning for the grand opening event.
Gilbert said Nissan is rolling out new products, making this a “fun time” for the company, and he said the new showroom in Greeneville will “show them off incredibly well.”
The expansion is the latest development at the west end of U.S. Highway 11E, after the second local Eastman Credit Union branch opened next to Aubrey’s in January.
Lawson said when the project began that the existing location of Gateway on 11E is a good site for commerce, with an estimated 35,000 cars passing each day.
Lawson noted anticipated revenue from the new dealership.
“The car business is a big driver of revenue for the county and city,” Lawson added. “The sales and property tax revenue makes a difference.”
Nelson said the expansion will also add job opportunities, which he said are posted on Indeed.
Lawson, whose father, the late Max Lawson, entered the dealership aspect of the auto business in 1971, today works alongside his own daughters, Abby Lawson, Gateway’s executive manager for Nissan, and Audra Lawson, who works in human resources, title operations and other aspects of the dealership. Lawson’s nephew, Max Lawson III, is also part of the Gateway operation, and Nelson is also a part of the family business through marriage.
For more information visit www.gatewayfordgreeneville.com.