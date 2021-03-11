A lawsuit filed in Greene County Circuit Court against a Greeneville lawyer that claimed malpractice was voluntarily dismissed earlier this month.
Randall W. Roderick, through his lawyer, voluntarily dismissed the civil complaint. It claimed legal malpractice on the part of Francis X. Santore Jr. while representing Roderick.
Santore was appointed in May 2018 to represent Roderick in Greene County Criminal Court on a violation of probation charge.
Santore acknowledged in a letter to Roderick’s father included in the lawsuit that he is Roderick’s court-appointed lawyer, admits he does not personally like Roderick but will represent him and offered the father pointed advice about disciplining his son.
The lawsuit alleged that in April 2019, Santore solicited other inmates appearing in court to administer “jailhouse justice” to Roderick, and showed them a sheriff’s deputy incident report detailing an alleged domestic assault Roderick was charged with. The statements in the report were “a complete fabrication,” the lawsuit states.
The 2018 domestic assault charge against Roderick was dismissed in January 2020 in General Sessions Court.
Santore recently declined to comment on the dismissal of Roderick’s lawsuit naming him a defendant.
Roderick, in an email response this week to a question about the lawsuit, wrote it was voluntarily dismissed without prejudice “for strategic reasons pertinent to the preparation of trial; specifically, the selection and preparation of expert witnesses.”
Roderick wrote that the lawsuit “will be refiled within the one-year statute of limitations as allowed according to the Tennessee Civil Rules of Procedure once we have narrowed our extensive list of potential expert witnesses.”
Two other cases involving Roderick, one in Greene County Criminal Court and one in U.S. District Court in Greeneville, are pending.
On April 3, 2019, while an inmate at the Greene County Workhouse, Roderick allegedly struck another inmate in the face with a food tray. He was charged with aggravated assault.
A jury trial before Greene County Circuit Court Judge Alex E. Pearson is set in April on the pending aggravated assault against Roderick.
Roderick, 29, of Afton, has another civil lawsuit pending in federal court.
The lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court claims that defendants including law enforcement and jail supervisors, Judge John F. Dugger Jr., a probation officer and prosecutors committed “gross governmental abuses” in neglecting or being “indifferent” to their duties in sentencing Roderick to a jail term for violation of probation after his probation term was completed.
Defendants responded that Roderick was arrested for another offense while his probation term was still in effect, and was correctly found in violation of probation and sentenced by Dugger.
Roderick’s lawsuit maintains that he was illegally incarcerated for more than one year, was denied access to the justice system and was denied medical care.
A trial in U.S. District Court is scheduled for March 2022.