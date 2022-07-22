Florencia and the Feeling lit up the Dickson-Williams lawn on Thursday evening, and even performed an encore song at the urging of the crowd during the third edition of 2022's Lyrics on the Lawn concert series.
Photo Special To The Sun By Dan Donaldson
Beth Snapp opened the third edition of Lyrics on the Lawn on Thursday and treated concert-goers to tunes accompanied with her guitar.
The third Lyrics on the Lawn concert of 2022 spotlighted two talented female performers Thursday evening.
The annual free concert series returned to the lawn of the Dickson-Williams Mansion in downtown Greeneville on Thursday night for the third time in July featuring performances from Beth Snapp and Florencia and the Feeling.
The two acts filled downtown Greeneville with melodies for two hours with genres including folk, bluegrass, funk and pop.
The General Morgan Inn offered food and drinks on its terrace during the event and will do so once again on the final Thursday evening in July in conjunction with the final concert of this year's series. Food and drinks on the terrace have been a new addition to the concert series this year.
Nickel Ridge Winery also offered drinks on its patio adjacent to the concert area, and the winery will have the same offering for the final concert of the series.
Food vendors for the concert also included Creamy Cup, Top Dog Hot Dog, Munchie Machine and Main Street Greeneville.
The fourth and final edition of 2022's Lyrics on the Lawn on July 28 will have a musical lineup featuring Corey Snowden followed by headliner Asylum Suite.
That concert will begin at 7 p.m. with on-site food vendors beginning service at 6 p.m.