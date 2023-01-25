Leaf Removal Routes Ending For Season, Call-In Service To Continue Jan 25, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Greeneville Public Works Department is concluding its regular leaf vacuum routes on Thursday.Public Works will, however, vacuum leaves on a “call-in” basis from Jan. 30 until Feb. 9.The department will also continue to collect bagged leaves and compost on a "call-in” basis indefinitely.The Greeneville Pubic Works office can be contacted at 423-638-6152. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Tv Broadcasting Construction Industry Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now City Schools Name Teachers, Principal Of Year More Than 40 Defendants Arraigned On Meth Sale Charges Ellis Moves Accounting Firm Report: Jonesborough Man Shot At Greene County Home Belk Reopening Jan. 30 As Outlet Store