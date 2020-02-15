Boys and Girls Club

Amee Hankins-Fillers, an intern with the Student Conservation Association and U.S. Forest Service, gives instructions for a relay race to teach safe hiking practices to members of the Girls and Boys Club of Greeneville and Greene County. The race involved collecting items that should be packed on a hiking trip and items that can be recycled. Members of the firefighting crew of the local Unaka Ranger District of the Forest Service shared about forest fire prevention and fighting.

 Sun Photo By Eugenia Estes