Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and U.S. Rep. Diana Harshbarger posed for a photo with Greene County leaders during their campaign stop. From left are Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison, Tusculum Mayor Alan Corley, Greeneville Mayor Cal Doty, Harshbarger, Lee, and State Rep. David Hawk.
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee shakes hands will with a local supporter during his campaign stop in Greeneville on Friday evening.
Sun Photo By Spencer Morrell
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, center, was greeted by Greene County leaders as he arrived in Greeneville for a campaign event Friday evening.
Sun Photo By Spencer Morrell
Governor Bill Lee shakes hands with one of a few young children who were present at Friday’s campaign stop in Greeneville.
Sun Photo By Spencer Morrell
U.S. Rep. Diana Harshbarger, left, shares a laugh with a supporter during her campaign stop in Greeneville Friday evening. She joined Governor Bill Lee for the campaign event.
Sun Photo By Spencer Morrell
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and U.S. Rep. Diana Harshbarger posed for a photo with Greene County leaders during their campaign stop. From left are Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison, Tusculum Mayor Alan Corley, Greeneville Mayor Cal Doty, Harshbarger, Lee, and State Rep. David Hawk.
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, the incumbent in Tuesday’s race for the governorship, made a campaign stop in Greeneville on Friday evening.
As part of his “It Matters Who Governs” bus tour, Lee was in the parking lot behind Burley Stadium holding an informal and public tailgate before Greeneville High School faced off with Fulton High School in the first round of the TSSAA Playoffs.
Lee was joined at the tailgate by U.S. Rep. Diana Harshbarger, Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton and other Republican leaders.
Lee, a Republican, and Dr. Jason Martin, a Democrat, are running for the Tennessee governor seat.
Republican Harshbarger is running for reelection to Tennessee’s 1st District U.S. House of Representatives seat against Democratic challenger Cameron Parsons.
State Rep. David Hawk of Greene County was also in attendance at the campaign event.
Hawk is running unopposed for the Tennessee State House District 5 seat he currently holds.
During the tailgate, Lee and the other Republican incumbent candidates shook hands and took photos with local supporters.
At the conclusion of the tailgate, Lee made his way into Burley Stadium. Lee spoke to both football teams and also participated in the coin toss to start the game.
Early voting in Greene County for Tuesday’s state and federal general elections ended on Thursday.
On the last day of early voting, 791 ballots were cast which was the largest single day total throughout the early voting period.
A total of 7,263 ballots were cast at the Greene County Election Commission office and by mail during the early voting period, which began Oct. 19.
Voters casting ballots on Election Day, Tuesday, will cast their ballots at their designated polling locations.