Updates on local, state, and federal government priorities were discussed during the Greene County Partnership's annual legislative luncheon on Friday.
In 2022, the annual gathering returned after it was put in hiatus for a couple years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Friday's event was held at Tusculum University in the Niswonger Commons, and allowed state and federal legislative offices to provide updates on legislation to locals attending the lunch.
Greene County Partnership President Jeff Taylor thanked the legislators for attending the event which he said was an important forum for constituents to have contact with their legislators.
About 100 people attended the event, and heard from local elected officials as well as state elected officials. Representatives from the offices of federal elected officials also attended the meeting.
State Rep. David Hawk, State Sen. Steve Southerland, Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison and Greeneville Mayor Cal Doty were all in attendance at the luncheon. State Rep. Tim Hicks of Washington County also attended the event.
Morrison spoke about investments Greene County government is making with the goal of economic development in mind and with the goal to support a growing population.
Morrison touted the development of the Greene County, Greeneville and Tusculum Industrial Development board to govern over 300 acres of the former Greene Valley Developmental Center property, as well as over $7 million in funding from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation to improve water infrastructure in the county.
Morrison noted that Greene County had been seeing an influx of residents in the past few years and that the community has "got to have a place to put them."
"We certainly want to welcome them, but that produces tremendous amounts of pressure on our infrastructure," Morrison said.
Morrison also praised Greeneville Light and Power System for its applying for and receiving a grant to establish a broadband internet network in parts of western Greene County.
He also said that work on a new Tennessee College of Applied Technology facility on the front of the Greene Valley campus, the portion of the property owned by the state of Tennessee, will begin "very soon."
"We are glad to see something that advances us in a way that is not smokestacks or producing heavy water," Morrison said.
Morrison also said that Greene County had purchased property on Snapps Ferry road to recruit industry and business.
"Greene County made its first investment in 50 acres along Snapps Ferry Road to try to attract a business or industry here that can make an investment in our community," Morrison said. "This is the first foray we have made into trying to take a piece of commercial property in the city limits and develop it for a business or industry that will then grow our tax base, which we can then use to reinvest in our community."
Morrison said any development takes time.
"Regardless of where that progress is, whether it be on Depot Street or out on North Mohawk Road, it takes time, and we want to make sure we do it right," Morrison said.
In his remarks, Doty expressed excitement in Greeneville's ongoing downtown projects in revitalizing Depot Street and building the new parking lot near Crowfoot Alley.
Doty also said that a sidewalk grant to replace sidewalks from Walters State Community College to McKee Street would soon be put to use.
Doty noted that Greeneville's new fire station, located between Forest and Carson streets, would be having a grand opening ceremony on April 4 and that it will "have a command center that will be second to none in the region."
Housing was also on Doty's mind, and he said that over 400 new houses would be coming to Greeneville in the next few years through ongoing housing developments, which he hopes will provide affordable housing.
Doty said he was excited by the growth in Greeneville's population.
"The people that I have met that have come in will fit into our community, and that's something I am excited about," Doty said.
He noted that Greeneville was still discussing "where and when" to build a new school, and that a school had not been built in the town in 40 years.
Southerland spoke briefly, mainly on the ongoing progress of getting over 300 acres of the former Greene Valley property into the hands of the local industrial development board.
Southerland said that a grant from the Tennessee Department of Economic Development had been obtained to pay for the property south of Edens Road at Greene Valley. The property will be purchased from the Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities for $1.5 million using the grant from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development, according to Southerland.
"We wanted that property in the hands of the local communities so that local community could decided what happens to that piece of property," Southerland said. "Everything is working out great on this."
Southerland also noted that the industrial development board had received a grant to do due diligence on the property as well.
"The property is not in the community's hands yet. We are still waiting on due diligence to get done, but they already have the check to pay for it in the bank," Southerland said.
Southerland said that design work on the $29 million TCAT facility on the front of the property is underway and that the architect for the project had been at the property "yesterday and some last week."
Hawk said that a new $60 million Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities facility is still on track to be built on the front of the property.
Hawk said that the $29 million TCAT facility being built on the property is part of $1 billion in investments into TCAT facilities across the state.
"Placement rates for folks coming out of our TCATs are in the 90 percentile range," Hawk said. "It's about getting folks into the workforce so they are taxpayers instead of tax consumers."
Hawk said that $25 million had been allocated for the Temporary Assistance to Needy Families program to "try to keep working families in the workforce."
Hawk said that 400 Tennessee National Guardsmen were currently at the southern border to help with security issues there and that several hundred more detectives and patrolmen were going to be added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Tennessee Highway Patrol.
Hicks spoke mainly on the newly introduced Transportation Modernization Act.
The act focuses on raising revenues and freeing up revenues for use on road projects in the state.
Hicks said that the state currently receives about $1.2 billion in revenue per year for road projects and maintenance through the Improve Act gas tax. He said about $700 million of the current funding is used to repair and maintain existing bridges and roads and that only $500 million is left for new projects across the entire state.
Region 1 in east Tennessee, which includes Greene County, is allocated $100 million per year for projects, according to Hicks. He said that one project in Washington County is expected to cost $50 million so "that funding does not go very far."
Hicks said that a Tennessee Advisory Commission on intergovernmental Relations study found that the state needed $26 billion in new road infrastructure to meet the demands of the state and its growing population. Hicks said $14 billion would go to the four largest metro areas in the state, which includes Knoxville, Chattanooga, Nashville and Memphis, while the rest would go to rural areas.
Hicks noted that the Transportation Modernization Act would help free up state funds by building "choice lanes" in the four large metro areas through a public-private partnership. The act would have private companies build and maintain the lanes for paid use by motorists who want to bypass congestion, which Hicks said would free up state funds to go to road projects in rural areas.
Hicks said the act will also raise revenue by increasing the registration fee on electric vehicles. Hicks said that the state is losing about $5 million per year in gas tax revenue due to better gas mileage in vehicles and the introduction of electric vehicles.
Hicks said that it currently costs $200 to register an electric vehicle in Tennessee, and if the act passes it would cost $270 to register an electric vehicle by 2025.
Hicks noted that there are currently about 16,000 electric vehicles owned by Tennesseeans, and that by 2028 that number is estimated to jump to around 200,000.
Hawk and Southerland briefly took questions after speaking at the event that had been written down on small cards.
One question asked if the state was going to enter into charter school agreements with Hillsdale College, whose president, Dr. Larry Arnn, made disparaging comments about public education and educators during a private event while seated next to Gov. Bill Lee in June 2022.
Arnn said that teachers are “trained in the dumbest parts of the dumbest colleges,” and that education degrees are “easy. You don’t have to know anything.”
Arnn was also recorded during the June private event as saying that education “destroys generations of people” and is “like the plague.”
Lee did not refute Arnn's comments.
Hawk had a brief answer to the question about the potential of Hillsdale charter schools locating in Tennessee.
"No," Hawk bluntly said. The crowd in the room then erupted in applause at Hawk's response.
Hawk also responded to a question on whether class size limits would be lifted in Tennessee.
"We have class size limits in place for a reason, and there are concerns about removing those limits. I think that class size limits seem to be working," Hawk said. "I think removing those limits is a move in the wrong direction."
Southerland responded to a question on the regulation of hemp by saying that "there are some problems with Delta 8 and Delta 9 getting into the hands of kids, and we are looking to solve those problems."
"We need to get our arms wrapped around the situation," Hawk said.
Southerland also responded to a question about notifications when planes would be spreading pesticides in the state.
Southerland said that planes spraying pesticides are required to notify neighboring property owners at least 24 hours prior to spraying and that efforts to mitigate pesticide overflow were being undertaken. He also noted that bee populations in the state were increasing after "solving an issue with mites in hives."
U.S. senators Bill Hagerty and Marsha Blackburn and U.S. Rep. Diana Harshbarger did not attend the event, although representatives from their respective offices attended the luncheon.