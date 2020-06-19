A youngster sitting at a lemonade stand offers a glass of cool refreshment on a hot day to a passerby — this quintessential summer scene may be occurring soon all across Greene County to benefit the Isaiah 117 House.
The local Isaiah 117 House is organizing a fundraising effort that can involve youngsters and those of all ages as well as adapting to social distancing and precautions needed to limit the spread of coronavirus.
July 11 is the day designated for lemonade stands to raise funds for the nonprofit organization that provides a safe, comfortable place for children to stay who are awaiting placement in a foster home after being removed from an unsafe home environment.
“We are asking anyone and everyone who wants to — youth groups, families and individuals — to have a lemonade stand,” said Gwyn Southerland, program coordinator for the local Isaiah 117 House.
Southerland says she is often asked how youngsters can get involved to support the Isaiah House.
“I get asked at least once a week about how a child can get involved,” she said. “People will say things like, ‘My daughter has a friend who is in foster care and wants to help the Isaiah House.’ This is a great way for kids to help by putting up a lemonade stand.”
While it is an ideal way for a child to get involved, it can also provide a fun way for families and groups to get involved as well, she said. “Anyone can participate.”
The coronavirus pandemic has caused nonprofits to try new ideas for fundraising since many of the normal methods such as dinners or events are difficult to hold amid guidelines that caution against large gatherings.
However, a lemonade stand does lend itself to the recommended precautions such as social distancing.
“People can stay socially distanced at a lemonade stand, and they can wear a facial mask if it makes them more comfortable,” she said.
Southerland asked that individuals or groups let her know of their plans to have a lemonade stand. As July 11 approaches, a list of locations for lemonade stands can then be publicized through local media and social media outlets to let people know where they can be found, she said.
Since the opening of the Isaiah House late last year, the community continues to be supportive, and the organization is appreciative of that interest and generosity, she said.
The Isaiah House opened in November, about a year after the first meeting of a local group to learn about the regional nonprofit organization. The Isaiah 117 House was founded by Rhonda Paulson in Carter County after she and her husband became foster parents and saw a need for a comfortable, safe place for children to await placement rather than sitting in an office for what can be several hours.
The Greeneville Isaiah 117 House features separate bedrooms for boys and girls, a spacious kitchen, a living room and a small seating area, all brightly decorated and inviting. A storage area, with dozens of different supplies, toys and books all neatly organized, also brought many compliments from those touring the house when it opened.